In Penn State’s embarrassment of the visiting Terrapins 44-3, Donovon Ball once again got an opportunity to show out in Big Ten competition.

Ball, a junior from New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, has provided excellent depth for the Nittany Lions at 184 this season.

The 184-pounder has put together an impressive campaign with an 12-3 overall record and 4-1 record in duals. The one loss in dual bouts came at the hands of Michigan State’s No. 13 Layne Malczewski.

Ball continued to impress against Maryland’s Kevin Makosy Sunday, where he added another win to his resume.

Makosy entered the matchup with a 2-3 record on the season, all of which were in dual meets. The redshirt junior was two-time Maryland state champion in High School, which hasn’t fully translated to the collegiate level.

The first period saw Ball take command of his opponent early with a quick takedown out of the gate. He added another takedown to put himself up 4-1 after one period.

The quick start for Ball set the tone and put Makosy on his heels.

The match continued to slip away from Makosy in the second, where he was unable to record any takedowns. Ball, on the other hand, added to his tally with two more takedowns and an escape.

Leading 9-2 entering the final period, Ball wouldn’t add much more offensively but he flashed his defense. A struggling Makosy tried his best to get some quality shots in at Ball with little success.

In the end, Ball emerged victorious with a 10-3 decision over Makosy. Ball didn’t give up a single takedown in a great defensive and offensive performance for the veteran.

His 12th win of the season marked back-to-back victories since his loss against Malczewski.

Cael Sanderson on Tuesday commented on Ball stepping in for Aaron Brooks against Indiana, “Don, he does a nice job. He’s pretty darn good, and so I feel pretty confident with him stepping in there.”

Although Ball sits behind No. 1 Aaron Brooks, he has become a competitive wrestler in his own right and is a solid go-to option if Brooks needs the day off. Having that depth can prove critical in the event that an injury shakes up the lineup.

“It’s helpful. I feel like he’s done really well filling in for Aaron," Sanderson said following the Maryland dual, “He’s fun to watch wrestle. He has an entertaining offense.”

Ball has proven to be important for Penn State’s frequent restings of Brooks.

With Brooks having another year of eligibility, Ball isn’t likely to have many opportunities at 184 next season. However, Ball could continue to play an important role for the Nittany lions from the bench.

Having the scrappy 184-pounder in a rotational role is a testament to the work that Sanderson and his staff have done at the program. Starter-quality wrestlers for most programs become depth for the Nittany Lions.

Sanderon commented on the team having starter-quality wrestlers as depth, “That’s just going to happen when you have a roster 36-37. You have kids from all over the country. You’re gonna get better.”

Although the regular season has almost reached its end, depth should continue to play a key role for the Nittany Lions in the near future. With a strong recruiting class combining in and a young core to build around, there will be a few grapplers that won’t get nearly as many starts.

“When there’s depth, right. It just makes the starter better, and makes the second-third guy in the weight class better,” Sanderson said.

