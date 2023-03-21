Penn State’s Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks were named as finalists for the Dan Hodge Trophy, which honors the nation’s top wrestler each year, on Tuesday night.

Starocci is coming off of a dominant season at 174 pounds with a 24-0 record and a pin over Mikey Labriola to win his third national title.

Brooks posted a 17-1 record on his season, topping it off with a run in the NCAA Championships that saw him defeat the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds at 184 pounds to capture his third title.

The 10 NCAA Div. I champions are finalists for the 2023 @WINWrestlingMag /Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy. Cast your vote for the winner today!🗳️ https://t.co/06DRGC221W pic.twitter.com/dXx6bqNbm2 — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) March 22, 2023

The eight other grapplers were named as finalists for the prestigious award, all of which won the title in their respective weight classes.

Fan voting will play a crucial part in the determining which wrestler takes home the trophy this season. The winner of fan voting will receive five additional first-place ballots.

Voting will be conducted on WIN Magazine’s website and will run until 6 p.m. Friday. The Hodge Trophy winner will be announced at 1 p.m. Monday.

