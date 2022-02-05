Creighton Edsell has had quite the season.

The 165-pound weight class was a question mark coming into the season, as Edsell and Alex Facundo, the No. 2-overall recruit for the class of 2021, were the two favorites for the spot.

Edsell ultimately earned the job over the true-freshman Facundo, and the question was answered, for now.

The 165-pound wrestler started the first 10 dual meets that Penn State wrestled in, opening the season 5-0 and posting a 7-3 record in that timespan.

“He’s always been solid, he’s been in some close matches earlier in the year,” Cael Sanderson said. “Some that made a big difference for us, winning those duals in November and December when we had guys out of the lineup.”

The spot was his until former Nittany Lion Brady Berge announced his return to the program and came out of retirement, meaning Edsell’s spot at 165 was all but gone.

The South Dakota State volunteer assistant coach went 3-1 in his four appearances on the mar this season, earning him a No. 11-overall ranking in the weight class.

However, in the blue and white’s dual meet against Ohio State on Friday, Berge was scratched from the lineup and Edsell was given the starting nod once again.

Ohio State’s starter at 165 pounds, and Edsell’s potential opponent, No. 4 Carson Kharchla, was also scratched from the lineup.

The former starter took on the Buckeyes’ Kevon Freeman in Penn State’s annual dual at the Bryce Jordan Center that takes place in front of a crowd of 15,000-plus wrestling fans.

In Edsell’s first start since the Indiana-Penn State dual on Jan. 9, he was one of three Nittany Lion wrestlers to reach overtime, following a completely scoreless regulation that featured a full-period rideout by each wrestler.

The Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, native made the most of his return and recorded a takedown with less than 30 seconds left in the sudden victory, effectively ending the match with a 2-0 decision.

“The way the match went, he had to ride out his opponent after he had just gotten ridden out,” Sanderson said. “That takes some guts so he did a nice job.”

Early on in the season, Edsell kicked off the infamous back half of the lineup that still dominates opponents to this day.

Before senior Central Michigan transfer Drew Hildebrandt showed up, 125 was a hole in the roster as well as 157 pounds, making every one of Edsell’s performances even more important.

“When we were behind at the break, he was the first person up and he’d go win a tight match,” Sanderson said. “He can compete, he’s tough, he has some good stuff.”

However, Edsell’s win on Friday may not have been the last hoorah for this season, at least, even past the Nebraska dual meet on Sunday.

In a post-dual meet press conference, Sanderson hinted at a potential weight class move for Berge, which if it were to happen, would move him down to 157.

Although he didn’t specify it any further, Berge moving weight classes would put Edsell back in the starting lineup almost certainly, considering he started in place of Berge on Friday.

The junior has been through a lot to earn his reps so it’ll be interesting to see what happens for the remainder of the season as the Big Ten championships and national championships continue to loom closer.

