DETROIT — After an already extremely successful first season with his new team, Dean capped off his inaugural season at Penn State with his first national title.

The title came with a win against a familiar opponent in Iowa’s Jacob Warner.

In what was a rematch from earlier this season, Dean trailed 1-0 after two periods, but the junior scored an escape of his own.

With 32 seconds remaining in the match Dean followed that up with the first and only takedown of the bout, winning by way of a 3-2 decision and earning his first national title.

