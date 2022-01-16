Max Dean has arguably been Penn State’s most valuable wrestler through the first 11 regular-season dual meets this year.

The former NCAA runner-up transfered from Cornell to Penn State before the 2021-22 season, adding to a roster that already had four of 2021’s national champions.

Sanderson’s dip into the transfer portal could be one of the best roster moves for the Nittany Lions, as Dean’s impact has been felt already in his first year with the program, currently holding an undefeated, 11-0 record so far, with eight of those wins adding bonus points for the team.

In the process, he’s accumulated three ranked wins, including two wins over top-15 opponents.

His impact on the back half of the lineup, along with wrestlers Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet, has become a staple that Nittany Lion fans can count on night in and night out.

That showed again in the blue and white’s tilt against Rutgers on Sunday, as Dean took down the No. 7-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds in Greg Bulsak.

“Max has been a great addition,” Cael Sanderson said. “He’s very consistent in practice and competition, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Of course, with all the good he showcases on the mat, he’s just as good off of it.

Although Dean’s perfect record has made an impact on the wrestling side of things, he’s also made a great impression on his teammates and coaching staff.

One thing to note is Dean comes from a line of family wrestlers, with his brother Gabe also wrestling at Cornell and his dad, David, wrestling at Minnesota back in the 1980s.

Even with all of the family history Dean has in the sport, along with his own personal talent and accolades, including a second-place finish at the NCAAs in 2019, he still remains humble, which in the words of Sanderson is unique.

“He is a very grateful kid, which is really nice,” Sanderson said. “He appreciates everything you do for him, as a program, and as a staff, and that goes a long way.”

Dean’s chemistry with the team as a first-year transfer was unknown when he first arrived in Happy Valley, but it’s safe to say now that he fits right in with Cael Sanderson’s squad.

The Lowell, Michigan, native has actually become the team’s grillmaster, known for cheffing up various types of meats at team barbecues for his teammates.

Grilling burgers is only one example of how he fits in with the team, he’s described by his coaches and teammates as an upstanding human being.

“He’s an honest, hard-working, top-of-the-line human being,” Sanderson said. “They don’t get much better than him, he’s a guy you’d trust with anything.”

In fact, Max helped out 174-pound wrestler and teammate, Carter Starocci, on the morning before the Rutgers match by fixing Starocci’s broken down car.

The No. 2-ranked wrestler in his weight class will face yet another test in the team’s upcoming dual meet against Michigan on Friday.

Michigan lays claim to the No. 8-ranked wrestler in Dean’s weight class in Patrick Brucki, who can either add to Dean’s victim list or spoil his perfect season.

Whether Dean remains undefeated or not after Friday, his character as a person will never be questioned.

“He’s a really good dude,” Starocci said.

