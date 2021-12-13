Collegiate Wrestling Duals resets Penn State wrestling's upcoming match times

Penn State's match times in its upcoming competition weere updated Monday.

Cael Sanderson and company's next two duals at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals have both been changed.

The Nittany Lions' dual versus Northern Iowa has been moved to 6 p.m., while the team's dual versus Cornell has been moved to 8 p.m.

Quick Note: Was just informed the times of our duals on the 20th have been changed...Penn State v. UNI, 6 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. local)Penn State v. Cornell, 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. local)#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/hvHUM5MhYT — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) December 13, 2021

Both matches are scheduled to take place on Dec. 20 in Niceville, Florida.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling’s recent performances leave room for improvement at 125, 157 pounds Penn State has enjoyed a largely successful start to the season as many fans may have expected.