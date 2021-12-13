Collegiate Wrestling Duals resets Penn State wrestling's upcoming match times for 2nd time

Penn State's match times in its upcoming competition were updated again on Wednesday.

Cael Sanderson and company's next two duals at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals were both changed Monday and then again Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions' dual against Northern Iowa has been moved to 7 p.m., while the team's dual versus Cornell has been moved to 9 p.m.

TIME SWITCH (again) //PSU vs. UNI, 12/20, 7 p.m. EASTERN (6 p.m. local) //PSU vs. Cornell, 12/20, 9 p.m. EASTERN (8 p.m. local) //Rokfin (pay-per-view): https://t.co/UlBut8EOPy#PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) December 15, 2021

Both matches are scheduled to take place on Dec. 20 in Niceville, Florida.

