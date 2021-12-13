You are the owner of this article.
Collegiate Wrestling Duals resets Penn State wrestling's upcoming match times for 2nd time

Penn State Wrestling vs. Army 2021

Penn State wrestling during warmups before the Nittany Lions' match against Army. Penn State defeats Army 32-7 on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. 

 Gianna Galli

Penn State's match times in its upcoming competition were updated again on Wednesday.

Cael Sanderson and company's next two duals at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals were both changed Monday and then again Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions' dual against Northern Iowa has been moved to 7 p.m., while the team's dual versus Cornell has been moved to 9 p.m.

Both matches are scheduled to take place on Dec. 20 in Niceville, Florida.

