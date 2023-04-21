NCAA Wrestling Championships, Team with trophy

The Penn State wrestling team poses with the team trophy after winning the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center, in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

 Ryan Bowman

Adding to its offseason moves, Penn State picked up a commitment on Friday from transfer Mitchell Mesenbrink.

Mesenbrink was the No. 59 overall recruit in the 2022 class before he earned a silver medal in the U20 United World Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria.

Originally committed to Cal Baptist, Mesenbrink saw action in only two duals last season before he entered his name into the portal early in the season. In those matchups, he went 2-0 with two falls.

Competing at 165 last year, Mesenbrink is set to make a serious push into the middle of Penn State’s lineup this upcoming season. The young transfer even already has history with now-teammate Levi Haines, who he faced in international competition.

Mesenbrink is the second grappler to commit to Penn State via the transfer portal, joining Bernie Truax who commited on Wednesday.

