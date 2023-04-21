Adding to its offseason moves, Penn State picked up a commitment on Friday from transfer Mitchell Mesenbrink.

Mesenbrink was the No. 59 overall recruit in the 2022 class before he earned a silver medal in the U20 United World Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria.

Mitchell Mesenbrink announces that he's headed to Penn State 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Ij8Ufq101Y — Justin Basch (@JustinJBasch) April 21, 2023

Originally committed to Cal Baptist, Mesenbrink saw action in only two duals last season before he entered his name into the portal early in the season. In those matchups, he went 2-0 with two falls.

Competing at 165 last year, Mesenbrink is set to make a serious push into the middle of Penn State’s lineup this upcoming season. The young transfer even already has history with now-teammate Levi Haines, who he faced in international competition.

Mesenbrink is the second grappler to commit to Penn State via the transfer portal, joining Bernie Truax who commited on Wednesday.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE