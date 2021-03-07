Much of Cael Sanderson's tenure has been defined by not settling.

Now, you might say it's hard for a team with eight national and six Big Ten titles in 12 years to ever truly settle, and there's a high likelihood you're right.

Nonetheless, Sanderson has made it a point to ensure his wrestlers are always striving for more — whether that's scoring more bonus points, being more physically dominant or having bigger aspirational goals.

That was both true and evident Saturday, as it was a tale of two sessions for the Nittany Lions, who ended the first session with 45 points and in fourth place but stormed back after a dominant semifinal round to jump into second place with 111.5 points and four finalists — Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks — heading into the final day.

"I think they just were a little more relaxed. I think we just came out a little tight, a little gun shy, maybe. So you've just got to go compete — it's just a sport, it's just for fun, right?" Sanderson said. "Maybe we were taking ourselves a little too seriously this morning. I just think we needed to kind of take a deep breath and just just go wrestle and that's what we were able to do."

For Penn State's efforts, the blue and white qualified nine wrestlers for the NCAA Tournament, and while it's a start, Sanderson said this weekend isn't the ultimate goal.

"We have nine going to the nationals but we were hoping to get 10, obviously," Sanderson said. "But, we're happy with the nine and we just need to finish strong and then get ready for the NCAAs."

Among the nine qualifiers, five are freshmen, including Robbie Howard, Penn State's first NCAA qualifier at 125 pounds since 2017.

Sanderson has long lauded the youngest members of this team for their mettle in big moments and the talent they possess.

But some of them took their lumps early in the tournament, something which Sanderson said falls in part on him.

"Obviously, some of the freshmen did wrestle better than others. I think they just maybe calmed down a little bit," Sanderson said. "But if they're not ready to go first round, that's on me — I'm the coach. So it's really something I need to do a better job at and really reevaluate what we did coming into this competition so we don't make those same mistakes in two weeks."

None of the freshmen who qualified had ever competed at the Big Ten or the NCAA Tournament but have slowly yet surely been gaining experience along the way.

Ultimately though, the postseason is about more than experience for the freshmen in Sanderson's eyes.

It's helpful, sure, but experience alone isn't the end goal.

"I thought they did a great job. They kept their composure, came back and battled and won some tough matches," Sanderson said. "The experience here for the freshmen is obviously outstanding, but we're not really here for experience — we're really just trying to score some points."

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE