Penn State won its first Big Ten team title since 2019, but two individuals walked away with some hardware of their own.

Cael Sanderson was named as the Big Ten Coach of the Year following the award ceremony. The recognition was Sanderson’s seventh time receiving the award since he was named Penn State’s head coach in 2009.

Levi Haines won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year after winning the 157-pound Big Ten title, which included a 3-1 sudden victory win over top-seeded Peyton Robb. Haines also recorded an 11-0 conference record in his first season as the starter.

Additionally, Roman Bravo-Young, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks took home All-Big Ten team honors.

The Nittany Lions already earned a few different trophies at the 2023 Big Ten Championships, but they’ll be on the prowl for more when the NCAA Championships start on March 16.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE