There have been a few historic collegiate teams that have earned dynasty status, such as 1960s-1970s UCLA basketball, present-day Alabama football and UConn women’s basketball.

In every case, the elite teams were headed by coaches who always found the recipe to success, even as the athletes cycled in and out of the program.

The legendary John Wooden guided UCLA, Nick Saban leads Alabama and Geno Auriemma coaches UConn.

Another name that deserves to be added to the list is Penn State’s Cael Sanderson.

The Nittany Lions’ head coach secured his ninth national wrestling title in 11 years, with his team also accounting for five individual titles for the second time in his tenure, tying its own NCAA record.

Before Sanderson landed in State College in 2009, Penn State wrestling only had one national title to its name, but you had to go all the way back to 1953 to find it.

After last week’s national championship victory, the Nittany Lions now have 10 team titles to their name.

Sanderson built the dynasty the wrestling world sees today from the ground up, and with his last contract extension being signed in 2017 — no specific details were provided — it’s getting close to that time to extend him even further, or at least have the conversation on what he’s worth to the school.

It’s not a question Penn State wants to bring him back because any program in the country would be ecstatic to welcome Sanderson as head coach — it’s just a matter of how much he’s worth.

Nittany Lion wrestling isn’t only the school’s most successful athletic program, but one of the nation’s best, terrorizing its competition for over a decade.

Penn State’s football coach, James Franklin, inked a 10-year, $70 million contract extension back in November, but he has seen far less success than Sanderson in his respective sport, posting an average 11-11 combined record over the last two seasons.

Wrestling isn’t the most popular sport by any means, as football and basketball dominate the collegiate sports viewing landscape year after year, causing the disparity between the wrestling and football coaches’ contracts .

But should the sport’s popularity diminish the money that Sanderson should get in a hypothetical contract extension?

In Sanderson’s case: The answer is no.

Wrestling doesn’t bring in nearly the amount of money that football rakes in, but Sanderson is a once in a lifetime coach that has built a culture around the program alongside his well-oiled machine that churns out national championships.

Sanderson deserves an unprecedented deal because what he’s done in Happy Valley has little precedent in any sport since the turn of the century.

A deal that spans double-digit years for millions of dollars per year shouldn’t be out of the question for a coach of Sanderson’s caliber.

In fact, anything under seven figures per year would be cheap, considering the nine titles he’s brought back to Penn State.

Millions of dollars per year might not sound like a lot compared to the huge contracts that football and basketball coaches sign, but it is in the wrestling world.

For reference, Iowa’s coach, Tom Brands, was already the biggest earner in the Big Ten before he signed a contract extension earlier this month worth just over $700,000 per year.

With all due respect to Brands, Sanderson has simply produced better results since the 2010s hit, and it's not even close.

As his nine championship wins show, Sanderson is a lot more valuable than Brands.

In soon-to-be retired athletic director Sandy Barbour’s most recent press conference, she didn’t rule out a deal similar to that of James Franklin’s.

“We think the world of Cael and what he’s been able to do with that program,” Barbour said. “Certainly, those kinds of conversations are always on the mind or in the works.”

Although there isn’t a timeline for when a potential deal could be made, it is undeniable Sanderson is the best at his craft right now, and he deserves to be compensated accordingly.