If the eight national titles in 12 years as a head coach weren't enough to solidify Cael Sanderson's place among the annals of history, he helped add to that legacy Sunday when his Penn State squad downed Michigan.

On short notice, the Nittany Lions traveled to Ann Arbor and left the Crisler Center with an 18-13 victory, the 200th of Sanderson's coaching career.

With the victory, Sanderson (156-16-2 at Penn State and 44-10 at Iowa State) joined former Nittany Lion coach Bill Koll (128-21-7 at Penn State and 72-44-6 at Northern Iowa) as the only two coaches in program history to amass 200 or more career wins.

The win also makes Sanderson the fourth active Big Ten coach to reach the double century mark, joining Iowa's Tom Brands, Ohio State's Tom Ryan and Nebraska's Mark Manning.

Here's a breakdown of some of the key numbers and points of emphasis from Sanderson's 200 wins.

60

For nearly four years, the Nittany Lions were unbeatable in dual meets.

Starting with a 30-3 victory over Rider on Feb. 23, 2015 and ending Nov. 22, 2019, with a 19-18 loss to Arizona State, Sanderson's squad won 60 consecutive matches in that span and added four national titles during the same stretch.

The most dominant win of the 60 notched in those nearly four years — and of the 15 Sanderson's been a head coach — came against Buffalo when the Nittany Lions beat the Bulls 55-0 on Feb. 18, 2018.

The 60-match winning streak was one of the longest unbeaten streaks in Division I history and 24 matches shy of the record of 84, which is held by both Oklahoma State and Iowa.

26

The 200 wins Sanderson has amassed as a coach are impressive, but 26 of them stand out for one reason in particular.

Just over 10% — or 26 out of 200 — of Sanderson's wins have come via the shutout variety.

The first two came in Sanderson's first matches as a collegiate head coach, shutting out Buena Vista and Arizona State to open the 2006-07 campaign by scores of 46-0 and 40-0, respectively.

Sanderson posted another seven shutouts prior to departing Ames for State College at the start of the 2009-10 season, his first leading Penn State.

Now at Penn State, Sanderson has posted 17 shutouts in 12 years, the most recent of which came at the start of last season when the blue and white downed Navy 45-0 to open the year.

25.5

Throughout Sanderson's 12 years in Happy Valley and the three preceding years in Ames, his teams haven't just won dual meets — they've dominated them.

Since taking over as a head coach at his alma mater (Iowa State) before the start of the 2006-07 season, Sanderson has compiled a 200-26-2 record.

Of those 200 wins, the median margin of victory has been 25.5 points — a median margin of 19 points when helming the Cyclones and a median margin of 26 points while leading the Nittany Lions.

22

As dominant as Sanderson's squads have been over the years and for as many shutouts as they've posted, they've also had some close calls.

Twenty-two of the 200 wins, roughly 10%, have been decided by a single-digit margin of victory.

These close matches happened seven times when Sanderson led Iowa State and 15 times while in Happy Valley.

There have been three matches — against Nebraska in 2009, against Rutgers in 2009 and against Ohio State in 2018 — during Sanderson's coaching career that have been won by just a single point.

