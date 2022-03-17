The story of Stanford wrestling is one full of uncertainty and coincidental State College ties from the opposite coast.

The Cardinal abruptly canceled 11 varsity sports back in July 2020 because of financial instability in the Stanford Athletics department — one of those being the wrestling program.

The unexpected discontinuation of the program caught some of the coaches by surprise, as Kerry McCoy, then the head of the California Regional Training Center (California RTC), was loading a moving truck and moving to California when he heard the news.

“I was on my phone. I was just getting ready for the move and another coach called me and was like ‘Hey, so what are you going to do?’ and I’m like ‘What do you mean what am I going to do?’” McCoy told The Daily Collegian. “The moving truck was at my house packing up, we had sold our house and we’re on our way, so I was going.”

Even though the initial news was disappointing, McCoy, who won two NCAA heavyweight championships for Penn State in 1994 and 1997, and a former Stanford head coach himself, was one of many who believed the program would return with the right support.

Its wrestlers were still able to complete their 2020-21 seasons, which sophomore Shane Griffith used to his advantage, bringing home an individual title for Stanford — albeit in a solid black singlet with no Stanford representation — and putting pressure on Stanford Athletics to reinstate wrestling as a varsity sport.

Almost a year later, in May 2021, the wish of Stanford supporters came true when the university reinstated the wrestling program and hired long-time Cornell coach Rob Koll to head the program’s rebirth.

“Even though I didn’t have any doubt that we were going to keep the program and it was going to be safe, it felt incredible when we got the official news,” McCoy said. “Even more so that all the other programs were saved as well.”

Koll, a State College native and heavily accoladed coach, was the Cornell head coach for more than three decades before taking the Stanford job.

Koll’s father, Bill Koll, was the head coach of the Nittany Lions’ wrestling program from 1965-1978, so he’s always been around the sport and culture that Penn State wrestling has grown into.

“It definitely affected how I looked at the sport coming out of a place, that, although Rec Hall wasn’t sold out for every match, there were great crowds at every match,” Rob told the Collegian. “Obviously, Cael [Sanderson] has taken it to another level, but that definitely wired me to believe that wrestling could be a popular spectator sport.”

California, especially a campus like Stanford’s, is a lot different than Pennsylvania geographically, but the intensity of the fans and the culture surrounding wrestling is also pretty substantial.

With a head coach like Rob who makes it a point to bring new spectators to the sport, the attendance should only grow under his tenure.

“When I was at Cornell one of the things I was most passionate about was having season ticket sales and having a full gym for every match,” Rob said. “I retired from Cornell and came to Stanford and one of the main reasons was because I think we can make a major impact in that arena.”

The newly-hired coach, Rob, brought Vincenzo Joseph, a two-time national champion for Penn State — like McCoy — on to the staff as an assistant coach.

Even though McCoy has moved on from the California RTC to the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club, the Penn State ties that Joseph and McCoy share are deeply rooted in the revival of Stanford wrestling.

“There’s a natural connection that us Penn Staters have,” McCoy said. “For the two of us to be out [in California] and for me to watch him from a little bit of a distance [at Penn State] and then to be in [Stanford] at the same time, it was always fun.”

With the Team USA-recognized California RTC on campus as well, Stanford has all of the resources to eventually become one of the nation’s top programs.

It’s basically California’s version of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club at Penn State — a place where college and professional wrestlers can get high level training.

However, the coronavirus shutdown prevented indoor training until February 2021, making the California RTC’s impact a lot less than it could be.

“Santa Clara County had some of the tightest restrictions in the country as far as activity related to COVID so the wrestling team spent most of the fall training outside because you weren’t allowed to do indoor activities,” McCoy said. “They actually rolled wrestling mats out on the field hockey turf.”

With the restrictions lifted, the Stanford wrestling program has a ton of opportunity to receive high-quality training, and there’s a lot of it in Rob’s eyes.

“There’s about 50,000 people within driving distance right now who have wrestled, and that doesn’t count people who are wrestlers,” Rob said. “So, we have far more opportunity than a school like Penn State.”

In the first season since Stanford wrestling’s return to a sanctioned sport, the Cardinal finished the 2021-22 season with a 5-4 team record, No. 3 in the Pac-12, a quality win over No. 11 Cal Poly and four nationally ranked wrestlers.

Rob is high on Stanford wrestling’s future and the program he’s “upgrading.” With an expected scholarship increase in the near future, according to the first-year coach, more recruits should flow into the program with the goal of a heavy-hitting lineup like Penn State’s.

“My vision is to be the Penn State of the west,” Rob said, “But I want to make sure we’re beating the Penn States and the Iowas of the country.”

