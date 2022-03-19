DETROIT — Falling short in its quest for a Big Ten team title, Penn State found itself back on top of college wrestling once again — this time besting Michigan, who defeated the Nittany Lions in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

After the Wolverines failed to pick up enough bonus points in its consolation matches, the Nittany Lions officially clinched their ninth national title under Cael Sanderson.

The Nittany Lions will still have plenty of opportunities to extend their lead later on Saturday, with five wrestlers set to battle in tonight's title matches.

