There was some movement for one Penn State wrestler in the new edition of Intermat rankings that were released on Tuesday.

Brady Berge jumped up five spots, from No. 16 to No. 11, following an undefeated weekend of wrestling that included a win over then-No. 10 Cameron Amine of Michigan.

The former South Dakota State coach is 3-0 on the season since returning to the mat against Rutgers on Jan. 16.

Berge will have his toughest test of his new season on Friday, facing Iowa’s No. 5-ranked Alex Marinelli, who was previously ranked No. 1, in the Nittany Lions clash against the No. 2 Hawkeyes.

Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet also rose up one spot to No. 3 after topping then-No. 2 Mason Parris.

