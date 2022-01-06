Penn State is already making a splash in the new year as one of its former wrestlers, Brady Berge, announced he will return to the team for the rest of the 2022 season.

Berge’s announcement is another boost to the ever-growing national title hopes for the Nittany Lions, as his return likely fills the winless 157-pound weight class that was among the most glaring problems on the roster.

Berge initially retired from the sport after an injury-riddled career that saw him get hurt in the 2021 NCAA Championships, which was when he decided to call it a career.

The newly added, yet familiar, Penn Stater will have two months of wrestling before the 2022 NCAA Championships start on March 17.

