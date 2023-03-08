Penn State’s nine wrestlers heading to the NCAA Championships found out where they will be seeded for nationals on Wednesday night.

At 133, Roman Bravo-Young, fresh off of a Big Ten title this past weekend, was announced as the No. 1 seed for his weight class. Bravo-Young has a 16-0 record on the season and will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the defending back-to-back national champion.

After being upset by Brock Hardy and finishing third at the Big Ten Championships, Beau Bartlett was selected as the No. 6 seed at 141. Bartlett currently holds a 22-2 record on the season after finishing third in the Big Ten and will be in the hunt for his first NCAA championship.

Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness will enter his first NCAA Championships as the No. 13 seed at 149 after finishing fourth in the Big Ten. Van Ness has a 19-6 record on the season, with three of those losses coming at the hands of Iowa’s No. 6 Max Murin.

After picking up Big Ten Freshman of the Year and NCAA Wrestler of the Week honors for upsetting No. 1 Peyton Robb in the Big Ten title, Levi Haines was selected as the No. 2 seed at 157. Haines holds a 23-1 record this season after winning the Big Ten Championship and will be searching for his first NCAA championship.

After going 3-2 in the Big Ten Championships and suffering two upset losses, Alex Facundo will go to nationals as the No. 13 seed at 165 pounds. Facundo is 19-4 on the season and is looking for a bounce back at nationals after dropping from No. 9 to No. 16 in InterMat’s rankings.

At 174 pounds, Carter Starocci defended his Big Ten title and earned the No. 1 seed for nationals in Tulsa. The junior remains a perfect 19-0 on the season and will be going for the three-peat in the NCAA Championships this year.

Aaron Brooks continued Penn State’s run of success at the Big Ten Champions by capturing his third Big Ten title in four years. With a 12-1 record this season and entering nationals as the No. 3 seed at 184 pounds, Brooks will be searching for his third straight NCAA title.

After losing in the 197 Big Ten Championship, Max Dean dropped all the way from No. 3 to No. 9 in InterMat’s latest rankings. Dean, who is 20-3 on the year, failed to defend his Big Ten title but he can still defend his National Championship in Tulsa as the No. 9 seed.

Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet will travel to nationals as the No. 3 seed in his class after losing in the Big Ten Heavyweight Championship to Mason Parris. Kerkvliet is 15-2 on the season with the only two losses coming to No. 1 Parris, and he will compete for his first national title after an injury forced him out of nationals last year.

