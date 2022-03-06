After a phenomenal day of wrestling that featured a number of intense matches, several upsets and many big time performances coming from the top wrestlers in the country littering the Big Ten’s ranks, Sunday’s Big Ten championship matches are finally set.

Many of the finals matchups are second-time meetings for this season or even rematches of last year’s title bouts, but a few clashes will feature wrestlers that changed weight classes or are new to the conference.

Regardless, Sunday’s action promises excitement for wrestling fans across the country and will set a number of Big Ten wrestlers up with top seeds at the NCAA Tournament.

Here are my predictions for the 10 Big Ten title bouts.

125: Nick Suriano (MICH) vs. Eric Barnett (WISC)

The 2019 NCAA champion at 133 pounds, Suriano is likely tied for the title of heaviest favorite at Big Tens.

Suriano has been dominant all season, with his toughest match coming in the form of a 2-1 win over Penn State’s Drew Hildebrant who has already bowed out of the tournament.

Barnett has had a solid year himself but has lost twice on the season already and has also yet to wrestle Suriano.

This match has the potential to be one of the largest margins of victory if Suriano really opens up his attack, but as he showed in his victory over Hildebrandt, Suriano can win the close ones fairly easily too.

Winner: Nick Suriano

133: Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) vs. Austin DeSanto (IOWA)

For the fourth year in a row DeSanto and Bravo-Young are meeting in the Big Ten Tournament with this being the second straight time they have met in the championship.

Bravo-Young has gotten the better of DeSanto the last four times they have wrestled and there is no reason to see why that streak would end on Sunday.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Both wrestlers have continued to display dominance throughout their lengthy careers in the sport, but it is Bravo-Young who has ascended past DeSanto to the top where he has remained for some time.

Last time these two wrestled, the match was closer than most expected, and it was DeSanto who actually proved to be the aggressor for the majority of the match; however, it was Bravo-Young once again who came away with the win.

Over recent history, Bravo-Young has shown he can get it done against DeSanto by any means necessary, and that should happen again on Sunday.

Winner: Roman Bravo-Young

141: Nick Lee (PSU) vs. Jaydin Eierman (IOWA)

This match presents a similar situation to the Bravo-Young vs. DeSanto match.

Both wrestlers are from Penn State and Iowa, and they have wrestled several times in their long and highly successful careers.

Although, this rivalry has been slightly more competitive than the aforementioned one.

Following Eierman’s transfer from Missouri to Iowa, the pair have wrestled three times over the last two years, with Lee winning two of the three in sudden victory and Eierman taking their first ever match by decision.

That first win for Eierman came over Lee in last year’s Big Ten championship, setting up Sunday’s title rematch as an opportunity for Eierman to even the score to 2-2 and repeat as conference champion, or it's a chance for Lee to take his revenge and win three straight.

Since that loss, Lee has won 21 straight matches. Sunday will make that 22.

To put it simply, Lee has just looked like the better wrestler throughout that time. While he doesn’t do anything too flashy and doesn’t dance around the mat as much as Eierman does, Lee has found ways to win consistently and effectively against the nation's best.

One of the most technically sound and fundamental wrestlers in the entire NCAA, Lee has a good shot to be named a Big Ten champion Sunday.

Winner: Nick Lee

149: Sammy Sasso (OSU) vs. Austin Gomez (WIS)

Sasso has been among the top wrestlers at 149 pounds for a considerable amount of time now, and he is there for good reason.

Sasso is not the most aggressive of wrestlers and often finds himself in relatively close matches, but he almost always emerges with the win.

He is dominant defensively, giving up more than one takedown on just a few occasions this season, and he rarely gets caught in a disadvantageous position. Frankly, he is just a winner.

Sometimes, winners have to lose.

At some point there is going to be an upset in the title matches, and this could be the perfect opportunity for one to occur.

Between Sasso’s habit of getting himself into close matches and Gomez’s strong campaign at the Big Ten Tournament so far that has seen him major Penn State’s Beau Bartlett and pin Nebraska’s No. 3-seeded Ridge Lovett in 20 seconds in the semifinals — this has the makings of a very close match.

Gomez and Sasso have never met before which could play into the Badger’s hand. If Gomez can keep his composure and avoid taking any wild shots that Sasso can capitalize on, he can keep himself in this match and come away with his first ever Big Ten title.

Winner: Austin Gomez

157: Ryan Deakin (NU) vs. Will Lewan (MICH)

Like the majority of the top seeds at the Big Ten Tournament, Deakin has been dominant for some time now, winning 44 of his last 45 matches, with his only loss coming at NCAA’s last year where he got caught in a bad position and was pinned.

Deakin is the pinnacle of consistency in collegiate wrestling and is known for his physical presence on the mat.

Lewan, on the other hand, has lost four times in this season alone, but he has wrestled well to make it to the final.

In a weight class that is one of the weakest in the conference, earning just seven NCAA Tournament allocations which is tied for the lowest in the Big Ten, Deakin has been the one true constant for several years now.

Unfortunately for Michigan, who currently leads in the team score, Deakin will likely be one of the biggest favorites across all the title matches and should come away with the win.

Winner: Ryan Deakin

165: Alex Marinelli (IOWA) vs. Cameron Amine (MICH)

Like several of his Michigan teammates have done at different points throughout the tournament, Amine pulled off a big upset to advance to the title bout with Marinelli, defeating Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla who was the top seed at 165 pounds.

One way to look at these two wrestlers is to look at a common opponent both have — Penn State’s Brady Berge.

When Amine wrestled Berge, it was only Berge’s second match back after returning from medical retirement; however, it was Berge who came out on top by way of a 3-1 decision.

Marinelli on the other hand majored Berge 10-2 in their bout during the Penn State-Iowa dual.

Marinelli has been the better and more consistent wrestler over time, and that should show in this match with Marinelli likely to take home the title.

Winner: Alex Marinelli

174: Carter Starocci (PSU) vs. Logan Massa (MICH)

Starocci has quite the odd journey to the title match, which has seen him wrestle for just over two minutes of action.

Starocci earned a first-round bye, pinned Maryland’s Dominic Solis in just over two minutes and saw Iowa’s Michael Kemerer medically forfeit their semifinal match.

Massa on the other hand has earned two hard-fought decisions already.

Starocci and Massa have met once this season during the Penn State-Michigan dual, where Starocci bested Massa via a 3-2 decision. Starocci appeared to tire as that match went on, but he has had ample time following the regular season to improve his conditioning, a point of emphasis for the team.

Massa has had a great season, but there is a reason why Starocci is the reigning national champion and will be the favorite to earn that title again.

The sophomore has radiated confidence throughout the season and has displayed his killer instincts on many occasions on the mat.

Starocci will likely come out firing in this one and should take home the title.

Winner: Carter Starocci

184: Aaron Brooks (PSU) vs. Myles Amine (MICH)

This was probably the hardest match to call out of all the title bouts.

Brooks and Amine are two of the best wrestlers on the college level and two of the best in the world.

The first time the two met, Brooks came away with an impressive win, fending off a takedown attempt for a good amount of the third period in a spectacular display of strength before taking down Amine with just seconds remaining.

Regardless of that result, these two wrestlers are so evenly matched, and it would be hard to believe one could win three straight over the other.

For that reason, Brooks may take a loss here, but could come back and snatch the NCAA title from Amine’s grasp.

Winner: Myles Amine

197: Eric Schultz (NEB) vs. Max Dean (PSU)

It was somewhat of a surprise that Dean was not given the No. 1-seed in the tournament in light of his No. 1-overall ranking in InterMat’s national rankings.

Dean has wrestled well so far throughout the tournament, besting Rutger’s Greg Bulsak 6-2 and avenging his only loss on the season by defeating Michigan State’s Cam Caffey 5-2.

Dean didn’t wrestle Schultz during the regular season due to his injury he suffered during the Ohio State dual, so this will be the first time the two have ever met.

Schultz has had a solid season and has only lost once to Wyoming’s Stephen Buchanan. Schultz has however been somewhat lackluster on the attack this season, putting up over six points just four times all year.

If Dean can fight through Schultz’s defense two or more times, he should have a very good shot at winning and earning the coveted No. 1 seed at the NCAA Tournament in a wide open 197-pound bracket.

Winner: Max Dean

HWT: Gable Steveson (MINN) vs. Tony Cassioppi (IOWA)

This pick is a pretty straightforward one — Steveson has an Olympic gold medal and Cassioppi doesn’t.

Steveson has been one of the most dominant college wrestlers in recent history and really doesn’t have an opponent that can challenge him within the collegiate ranks.

The last three times Steveson and Cassioppi have met, Steveson won by major decision, which is certainly a possibility again Sunday.

Winner: Gable Steveson

MORE WRESTLING CONTENT