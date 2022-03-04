Along with improved weather and championship basketball, March leaves February behind to bring Penn State its long-awaited postseason.

While fans still have a few more weeks to wait until the NCAA Wrestling Championships, they do get the best appetizer for the tournament — the Big Ten Championships.

There were relatively few surprises throughout the regular season on a large scale, with Penn State and Iowa largely dominating the rest of the field. Fans should be in for considerably more parity during the tournament — especially at certain weights.

With just one day to go before the Big Ten Tournament, here are the weights fans should look forward to the most.

All of them

It's important to stress off the bat that this could be one of the best Big Ten Tournaments in recent history.

There are no weak weight classes in the conference right now. With a number of top wrestlers utilizing coronavirus or Olympic redshirts, the level of talent present in the sport is off the charts.

That being said, there are certainly some weights that look particularly more exciting than others.

10) 149 Pounds

To put it shortly, Sammy Sasso should come away with this title.

Sasso has been a monster from a defensive standpoint this season. Outside of his match with No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis, a Hodge Trophy candidate, Sasso has given up over four points just six times.

While that number may not seem too impressive, the fact that he tech-falled his opponent in all but one of those matches is.

Sasso has some solid competition at 149, with three other conference foes ranked inside the top 10.

From a Penn State perspective, Beau Bartlett enters the tournament seeded seventh, but he was one of the few wrestlers who gave Sasso a run for his money this season.

Bartlett is undoubtedly the biggest wildcard for the Nittany Lions.

His performances have varied greatly this season, making him a prime candidate to potentially bow out early in the tournament or make a surprise appearance in a semifinal match.

Bartlett’s success or failure could bring about a very impactful swing in team points in the title race between Penn State and Iowa.

9) 125 Pounds

Aside from Gable Steveson at heavyweight, Michigan’s Nick Suriano is likely the biggest favorite for a Big Ten crown this weekend.

Suriano has looked phenomenal all season with an undefeated record and only failing to hit double-digit scoring or a fall once this season. It’s safe to say the redshirt senior has yet to really be challenged inside the Big Ten.

Penn State’s No. 2-seeded Drew Hildebrandt gave Suriano his most competitive match so far, coming up just one point short in an uneventful 2-1 victory for Suriano.

However, the former Nittany Lion looked to be largely in control for the entire match, with Hildebrandt failing to get in on any legitimate shots throughout seven minutes of wrestling.

The reason 125 pounds is more interesting than 149 is the impact it could have on the team score.

One of wrestling’s premier up and coming wrestlers, Iowa’s Drake Ayala, is seeded sixth.

Ayala has lost to just two different wrestlers this season, including Minnesota redshirt junior Patrick McKee three separate times, but the true freshman has shown flashes of the talent that made him a top recruit.

Still, it is important to note Ayala hasn’t wrestled Suriano or Hildebrandt yet this season.

8) 157 pounds

One hundred fifty-seven pounds is arguably the weakest weight class in the conference. Outside of Northwestern’s No. 1-seed Ryan Deakin, there are no other Big Ten wrestlers ranked within the top-8 nationally.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the 157-pound bracket is that Penn State’s Brady Berge is seeded tenth.

Berge recently made the move down to his pre-medical retirement weight after starting the season at 165 pounds.

It is yet to be seen how this move will impact Berge’s wrestling.

While he has been training to wrestle at 165 pounds for the majority of the season, the fact that he made the move to 157 likely indicates he feels more comfortable at that weight and that the coaching staff also agrees with the move.

With the majority of the weight looking fairly even across the board in the conference, it is more than possible that Berge finishes well above his seed.

7) 133 Pounds

One hundred thirty-three is one of several weight classes that seems to have a title matchup nearly written in stone.

Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young and Iowa’s Austin DeSanto have been atop the weight for some time now within the conference and will look to continue that trend at the Big Ten Tournament.

Bravo-Young has been the dominant member of the rivalry throughout recent history, winning the last four matches between the two.

However, it was DeSanto who was the clear aggressor in their last bout which Bravo-Young won while really only taking one solid shot.

Some may consider that an even more impressive feat; regardless, Bravo-Young has shown he can win in a variety of ways against the Hawkeye.

However, the reigning national champ at 133 pounds has expressed his lack of excitement for the Big Ten Tournament.

“In my eyes, the Big Ten's are just a tournament that’s hard for no reason. It's cool to win but it really doesn't mean too much,” Bravo-Young said Monday. “My eyes are focused on nationals.”

Bravo-Young did go on to say he takes every match seriously and doesn’t share his opinions with the rest of his team, but it is clear that he has his eyes set on one thing and one thing only — a second consecutive national title.

6) 165 Pounds

The weakest weight class for the blue and white, 165 pounds, is a weight where Iowa will need to make up some points and should have an opportunity to do just that.

Alex Marinelli enters as the No. 2-seed for the Hawkeyes and could potentially see a rematch with the only wrestler to hand him a loss this season — Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla.

Kharchla is one of the best up-and-coming wrestlers in the Big Ten, but he will now have to face the pressure that comes with being the favorite, a title he didn’t bear the first time he took on Marinelli.

While most fans will be focused on the aforementioned matchup, Sanderson and his staff will attempt to push 10th-seeded Creighton Edsell to pick up a few critical team points for the Nittany Lions by any means necessary.

5) 184 Pounds

This weight class is ranked highly for one reason and one reason only — Brooks vs. Amine part two.

The pair wrestled one of the premier matches of the year in late January that saw Aaron Brooks come out on top in spectacular fashion during the third period with some impressive defense and a last-second takedown.

There looks to be relatively little competition standing in the way of the Penn State and Michigan stars meeting again, something Brooks has also expressed his anticipation for.

“I'm honestly more excited to wrestle him the second time than the first,” Brooks said. “He's a worthy opponent, and he's a great guy. I'm just going to go out there and get to my tactics.”

4) Heavyweight

Heavyweight is likely the weight where seeding truly matters the most.

Four wrestlers have dominated the weight all season, but entering this week, it was clear that the No. 4 seed is the least desirable spot in this bracket.

The No. 4-seed was bestowed upon Michigan’s Mason Parris, who now has the unenviable task of facing off against Hodge Trophy favorite and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson in the semifinals should they both make it there.

In their last meeting, Steveson majored Parris 18-8 in a heated matchup that saw tempers flare several times.

Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi and Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet were given the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively, and will likely wrestle in the semifinals in a match that could have huge implications from a team scoring perspective.

While this weight is still one to watch at the Big Ten Tournament, it could get even more exciting at the NCAA championships, with all four of the Big Ten’s top wrestlers likely to earn top-five seeds while being more evenly spaced out across the bracket.

3) 174 Pounds

The 174-pound bracket is arguably the most intriguing of the tournament, in that a rematch of last year's national championship could occur in the semifinals.

After Michael Kemerer’s surprise loss to Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola, there was no choice but to give him the four seed, setting up for a rematch between Kemerer and Penn State’s Carter Starocci.

On the other side of the bracket, Michigan’s Logan Massa and Labriola are seeded No. 2 and 3 respectively and are each in the middle of their own stellar seasons.

All four of these wrestlers will have legitimate shots at the title, with their order of finish likely to reflect the top four seeds at the NCAA Tournament two weeks later.

2) 141 Pounds

One hundred forty-one presents a similar situation to 174 pounds, boasting a very top heavy weight class featuring several national title contenders.

Penn State’s Nick Lee, Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman, and Rutgers’ Sebastian Rivera are seeded first through third at 141 and have each been among the nation’s top overall wrestlers for several years now.

Lee and Eierman have already met this year and in the national championship last year, with Lee winning in thrilling fashion both times.

Surprisingly, neither of the top-two seeds have squared off with Rivera yet, who some consider to be the wrestler who truly deserves the top overall seed.

Rivera has been on a tear this year, posting an undefeated record with an 86% bonus rate and 15 falls/tech falls.

Luckily for the top-seeded Lee, one of Eierman or Rivera will have to take the other out to face off against Lee in the finals assuming no major upsets occur.

All three of these wrestlers are among the oldest and most experienced in the country, so there should be little doubt all three will arrive in Lincoln more than prepared to take home a conference title.

1) 197 Pounds

The true element of mystery that the 197-pound bracket brings is the reason put it at the top of the list.

No other weight class can truly say it has five-plus wrestlers that can come away with a conference title.

While this is usually the point where one would begin to compare head-to-head matchups from the regular season, there is not much of a point in attempting to do so at 197 pounds because everyone has taken losses.

Despite being the No. 1 wrestler in the country at 197 pounds according to Intermat, Penn State’s Max Dean was given the No. 2 seed at the Big Ten Tournament behind Nebraska’s Eric Schultz.

Dean’s performance could have a major impact on the team-title race between Penn State and Iowa.

Both Dean and Iowa’s Jacob Warner have legitimate shots at winning the 197-pound title, but they also both could easily take a loss in the semifinals or potentially even the quarterfinals.

Warner enters the weekend seeded fourth, meaning that he and Dean won’t have a chance to meet unless it is in the finals.

