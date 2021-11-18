Beau Bartlett shows promise in early season success for Penn State Wrestling

While Army’s wrestling team may not quite stack up with other opponents Penn State will see this season, like Iowa and Michigan, the Black Knights still have a good bit of talent on their roster.

Army has several ranked wrestlers, but their most talented athlete is senior PJ Ogunsanya, the No. 20 ranked 149-pounder in the country.

Ogunsanya wrestled Penn State sophomore Beau Bartlett on Thursday night, a wrestler who will likely have to be an essential part of any national title run if the Nittany Lions want to bring back a trophy to Happy Valley in March.

Bartlett entered the match ranked 27th after winning both of his first two matches of the season last weekend, including one win over then No. 24-ranked Cory Crooks of Oregon State.

The sophomore once again pulled off the upset over a higher ranked opponent, besting Ogunsanya via a takedown in sudden victory to win 3-1.

“Hopefully Beau’s gaining confidence,” Cael Sanderon said. “He’s got pretty lofty goals, and he’s obviously a good wrestler. So I think he expects to achieve those goals, and he’s just getting started.”

Bartlett’s back-to-back victories over ranked opponents should give Penn State fans a good bit of excitement as to what his potential could be this season.

The Tempe, Arizona, native will be looked upon to try to earn some points in the conference, and even national tournaments, but will have to take on several talented Big Ten opponents including Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso, Illinois’ Dylan Duncan and Iowa’s Max Murin, all of whom are ranked in the top-12 nationally.

Despite having challenging opponents ahead of him, Bartlett’s early results have shown he can perform under pressure against talented opposition.

In two matches so far this season, Bartlett led by just one point entering the third period but came up clutch.

Against Oregon State’s Crooks, Bartlett rode out Crooks for the entire third period to secure a 1-0 win, and against Ogunsanya, he found a takedown in overtime.

“He can score when he needs to score, he’s been able to ride opponents when he needs to and he’s been able to get away when he needs to,” Sanderson said.

While Bartlett’s wins so far this season are encouraging, the sophomore still has a long way to go in his development if he wants to compete against some of the better wrestlers in the country.

Bartlett’s narrow margins of victory are proof of that and show his offensive skill set still needs some work.

Coming out of Wyoming Seminary, Bartlett was not always considered the most flashy wrestler but was more of a conservsative yet talented wrestler.

While his offense may not be where it needs to be, Bartlett is aware some strides need to be taken and hopes to improve his wrestling altogether match by match.

“Last week, I won a 1-0 match. This week, I won a 3-1 match. if I continue to get one extra takedown every week, that’s obviously not how things work, but it's small things here and there [that matter],” Bartlett said. “I am very optimistic as to what can happen.”

Bartlett’s wrestling may not be up to par with some of the top talents at 149 pounds at the start of this season, but the fact he just moved up to a heavier weight and will likely need more time to adjust to his new frame and wrestling slightly bigger and stronger competition.

Having just moved up into a heavier weight class, Bartlett will likely need more time to adjust to his new frame and wrestling bigger competition.

“I’m a lot heavier, Max [Dean] and I were lifting all summer. Sometimes it was just me and him on our bulk plans, lifting,” Bartlett said. “I feel better now, a lot better, but we're still going.”

Not only has Bartlett changed from a physical aspect, but the sophomore said he’s been working on growing in all areas of his game.

“I’ve focused on my technique and adapting to college wrestlers,” Bartlett said. “The wrestlers we get to compete against are really good, and they want to win just as bad as we do. So I’ve just been working on my mentality and my technique.”

