Penn State vs. Maryland Wrestling Meet, Beau Bartlett

At 141, Penn State's Beau Bartlett wrestles with Kal Miller, winning 5-2 during the Penn State wrestling meet against Maryland at Rec Hall on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 44-3.

 Jackson Ranger

On Tuesday morning, InterMat released its rankings for the final week of the regular season.

141-pounder Beau Bartlett was the only Nittany Lion who moved in this week’s poll.

Bartlett is fresh off of a 5-2 win over Maryland’s Kal Miller on Sunday.

The junior from Tempe, Arizona, moved up one spot from No. 6 to No. 5, where he had been ranked prior to last week.

