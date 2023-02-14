On Tuesday morning, InterMat released its rankings for the final week of the regular season.

141-pounder Beau Bartlett was the only Nittany Lion who moved in this week’s poll.

Updated rankings headed into the final week of the regular season!https://t.co/08dBZU2RIBhttps://t.co/2TQGlVBSPm pic.twitter.com/lg6r4XK6S0 — InterMat (@InterMat) February 14, 2023

Bartlett is fresh off of a 5-2 win over Maryland’s Kal Miller on Sunday.

The junior from Tempe, Arizona, moved up one spot from No. 6 to No. 5, where he had been ranked prior to last week.

