For a team that has dominated its opponents across several months of competition, a Big Ten regular-season title is relatively meaningless in the grand scheme of things.

For the blue and white, the real season starts in March.

Cael Sanderson’s squad has its eyes on one goal and one goal only — an NCAA title.

However, an important step along the way for Penn State will be securing the Big Ten Tournament title.

The Big Ten is unquestionably the strongest conference in wrestling and forces even the best wrestlers in the conference to fight through a gauntlet of competition.

“I think at certain weights, the Big Ten Tournament is definitely the toughest tournament in the country,” fifth-year senior Nick Lee said. “[Compared to NCAAs] the winning route is less matches at the Big Ten Tournament, but you're still getting top wrestlers, and I think that's a testament to the conference.”

In some cases, it’s certainly reasonable to argue the Big Ten Tournament is actually more difficult than the NCAA Tournament.

This could be the case at several weight classes but is especially pertinent at heavyweight, where four of the top-five wrestlers are from the Big Ten.

One could also point to 141 pounds, where the top four wrestlers are all from the Big Ten.

At the national tournament, many of the top seeds tech fall or major their first opponent or two, and only then does the competition pick up. While at the Big Ten Tournament, there are relatively few easy opponents.

“We talk about that all the time, how every match in the Big Ten you’ve got to be ready for,” Lee said. “I think that's really exciting. As a wrestler, it just pushes us to be even better.”

Aside from differences in the level of competition, the level of excitement also changes when teams are nearing postseason competition.

“We really look forward to the big events. That’s what we’ve trained for, and that's why you do what you do every day,” Sanderson said. “Same thing for the athletes. For a guy like Nick Lee, he's wrestled a bunch of matches, so naturally, he's going to be a little bit more excited for the bigger the matches. I think that's how we are as a program.”

“What coach Cael said about older guys being able to get a little more excited is true,” Lee said. “There's less uncertainty and less nervousness. You know what's coming, and you're excited about it because not a lot of people get to do it.”

Conference tournaments also provide a different experience in terms of wrestling style and competition.

At the Big Ten championships, it’s more than likely that the majority of the wrestlers who will square off have already met in the regular season. Whereas for older wrestlers, it’s likely they’ve wrestled the same guys many times.

Not only does this mean both wrestlers can forgo the need to feel each other out and know the style of their opponent, but it also means they can wrestle in a different way than how they would wrestle if they were facing off against a new opponent.

“If you've wrestled a guy multiple times, I think you kind of know what to expect and know you're gonna wrestle a little bit of a different way than if you're wrestling someone you haven't before,” Lee said. “You can let it fly a little more, but in terms of preparation, there’s nothing really different. You're going to prepare the same way.”

Training for postseason competition, on the other hand, is a little different than in the regular season.

Sanderson said the team would focus heavily on conditioning in preparation for the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments, but it would also use a little time off to rest up.

Penn State has been battered from a health standpoint this season, with a slew of injuries keeping its best wrestlers out of the lineup at several different points.

Health will undoubtedly be paramount to the Nittany Lions’ title hopes come March.

Outside of health, Lee stressed the importance of confidence heading into the postseason and reminisced of prior championship teams he was a part of.

“I hope it [the team’s confidence] is good. My confidence is great,” Lee said. “I came in with a really good team, so whenever I was a freshman and sophomore, we didn't lose very much, and I got used to that.

“Then we graduated a lot of guys and had a younger team, so obviously we took some losses and that's part of life — but now, it's back to business as usual, which is fun.”

