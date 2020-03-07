PISCATAWAY, N.J. — All week long Cael Sanderson professed that if all went according to plan, Penn State would have a chance to contend for and potentially even win the seventh Big Ten title of Sanderson's tenure.

For the most part, that happened.

The Nittany Lions will see five wrestlers contend for Big Ten titles during Day 2 of the 2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships and even saw No. 14 seed Brandon Meredith upset No. 3 seed Patrick McKee at 125 pounds to open the tournament.

And yet, after the first day of the Big Ten Tournament the Nittany Lions see themselves in fourth place with 93.5 points — a full 28 points behind the leader Iowa, but only a half-point behind third-place Ohio State.

Sanderson chalks it up in part to the fact that several wrestlers in several weight classes failed to produce and put much-needed points on the board, though he did acknowledge that his most consistent wrestlers stayed true to form and came to compete.

"Our guys who wrestle well consistently wrestled well today. We had four guys at four weights score one point, that makes it hard to compete as a team, but we have some individuals doing well," Sanderson said. "We just have to finish strong tomorrow and set ourselves up for the national tournament."

While Sanderson is focused on making sure his squad finishes strong, so is Iowa coach Tom Brands who'll be going against Sanderson in the 165-pound and 174-pound Big Ten title bouts.

"It was a big day. It was a big day for a lot of reasons," Brands said. "I don't know if I know the points. I know we're leading but I don't know where we're at. I know Day 2 is really, really important. We've got to keep progressing."

Both of the Penn State-Iowa finals offer a chance for payback at the hands of a Nittany Lion.

At 165 pounds, Vincenzo Joseph is looking to avenge last year's Big Ten title loss to Marinelli, though the two have a history that extends beyond just last year's tournament.

Joseph beat Marinelli by 7-5 decision in a dual earlier this year but Marinelli upset Joseph in the Bryce Jordan Center two years ago.

Despite the closeness of the series and the legitimate case to be made for both sides, unsurprisingly Sanderson and Brands are both backing their guy.

"He’s just got to score more points, however he can do that, we’ll take it. Both are competitors. This is what, like the fourth time they’ve wrestled? Cenzo’s just got to be himself," Sanderson said. "Obviously the tie-ups and the positioning are key because Marinelli is really good in those positions. If you lay your hand in the wrong place for a second, he’s on your leg and he finishes strong. He’s a tough kid. It’s going to be a tough, competitive match."

Brands gave Joseph the requisite and an equal amount of respect, just not in as many words.

"It'll be a good match. It'll be a good match for the fans. We like our chances. We like our guy always," Brands said. "It's gonna be a challenge and we've got to be ready."

Sanderson was similarly effusive about Mark Hall's chances to avenge a loss of his own when the 174-pound title bout comes around.

In the same dual where Joseph beat Marinelli, Hall dropped an 11-6 decision to Iowa's Michael Kemerer, his only loss of the season so far. Sanderson is ready to let the rematch, albeit with higher stakes, play out.

"Let’s just go wrestle. Let’s go what we do and see where we land," Sanderson said. "Mark’s my guy and he’s ready to go. Kemerer’s a stud also, so it should be a great match."

At 184 pounds, true freshman Aaron Brooks continued his meteoric rise and impressive first collegiate season, avenging a loss of his own against Nebraska's Taylor Venz.

Brooks pinned Venz in 4:00 flat to punch his ticket to the finals and in the process, Sanderson's noticed a different confidence.

"I thought Brooks looked really great today. Everything’s on fire for him, shots, his mat wrestling, everything looks great," Sanderson said. "I think Brooks is getting better every match and more comfortable. He beat a really good guy in the semifinals and is one of the title contenders for sure."

Nick Lee at 141 pounds and Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds also punched their tickets to the finals.

Shakur Rasheed was Penn State's only semifinalist to come up short, but Sanderson has seen the growth and progress the former All-American has made after coming back from a torn ACL which sidelined him for much of the season.

Rasheed will look to beat Purdue's Christian Brunner for a spot in the third place bout.

"I like to see Shakur attacking. He’s wrestling better than he has all year. He just needs to continue on in that direction and I think he will," Sanderson said. "I think he just had a little more time to get ready to go with his body. I think mentally he’s a little bit more relaxed. He has a better perspective. He’s got to battle tomorrow. He’s got a lot of wrestling yet to do."

Ultimately, with Penn State down 28 in the team race but with the potential to claim five individual Big Ten titles, Sanderson fully understands the stakes, especially with the NCAA Tournament right around the corner.

"This was the Big Ten semis. Sometimes the first round is a tough match, but they’re wrestling well. We’ve got big matches to get ready for," Sanderson said. "These are guys you have to beat if you want to be national champions. We’re excited to compete."