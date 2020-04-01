Big Ten wrestling tournament, Cael Sanderson
Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson looks on during the 149-pound round of 16 at the Big Ten Wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Northwestern’s Yahya Thomas defeated Penn State’s Jarod Verkleeren 6-3 by decision.

 Jonah Rosen

A man of generally few words when he's coaching, Cael Sanderson made an emphatic statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The 11th year coach of one of the nation's premiere athletic programs broke a nearly two year long Twitter silence and tweeted his support for his wrestlers and all other winter sports athletes who had their seasons cut short.

Sanderson acknowledged the difficulties but said giving athletes the option of another year of eligibility is the right thing to do.

His message of support for athletes comes after two of his own wrestlers — All Americans Roman Bravo-Young and Shakur Rasheed — took to Twitter and Instagram, respectively to voice their displeasure with the NCAA's decision earlier this week.

