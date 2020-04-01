A man of generally few words when he's coaching, Cael Sanderson made an emphatic statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The 11th year coach of one of the nation's premiere athletic programs broke a nearly two year long Twitter silence and tweeted his support for his wrestlers and all other winter sports athletes who had their seasons cut short.

Winter sport student-athletes who lost the opportunity to compete at the NCAA championships need to be given the option of another year of eligibility. Although complicated, details can be worked out and it's the right thing to do in the long run. — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) April 1, 2020

Sanderson acknowledged the difficulties but said giving athletes the option of another year of eligibility is the right thing to do.

His message of support for athletes comes after two of his own wrestlers — All Americans Roman Bravo-Young and Shakur Rasheed — took to Twitter and Instagram, respectively to voice their displeasure with the NCAA's decision earlier this week.

