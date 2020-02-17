Kerry McCoy, David Taylor, Zain Retherford and Bo Nickal: the Mount Rushmore of Penn State wrestling.

With a program that has won as much as Penn State has in its history, it’s hard to pinpoint the four best wrestlers to ever wear the blue and white singlet, but those four, who were honored at intermission of Penn State’s victory over Ohio State in the annual BJC Dual on Saturday, are as good as it gets.

That list doesn’t even include a pair of three-time NCAA Champions Ed Ruth and Jason Nolf, as well as recent fan favorites Quentin Wright, Frank Molinaro, Phil Davis and Nico Megaludis.

But two wrestlers who sometimes get lost in the shuffle were also in attendance at the BJC on Saturday, however they were helping the Nittany Lions to victory –– Mark Hall and Vincenzo Joseph.

Penn State was trailing 9-6 coming out of the intermission and in the blink of an eye, the Nittany Lions were up 16-9.

Joseph continued his undefeated senior season with a major decision over No. 16 Ethan Smith, while Hall pinned No. 7 Kaleb Romero in less than a minute.

If either of them fails to pick up bonus points, Penn State loses and nearly 16,000 people leave Happy Valley disappointed.

But their importance to the Penn State program obviously goes way beyond Saturday night.

Hall and Joseph have been integral pieces of the last three team titles won by the Nittany Lions and have made plenty of history along the way.

When the duo each won their first individual titles as freshmen in 2017, they became the first freshmen in program history to win NCAA titles. Since then, they’ve each proceeded to make the finals every year since, with Joseph picking up his second title in 2018 (with a chance for a third this season.)

For Hall, even though he just has the lone title from his freshman season, he’ll likely finish top 15 in program history in wins and is already seventh all-time in pins.

The Minnesota native has provided dozens of exciting moments at Rec Hall and his pin at the BJC on Saturday was just the latest example.

But beyond the wins and bonus point victories, Hall and Joseph represent an important gap between two different eras of Penn State wrestling.

Yes, they were both a part of that legendary 2017 performance at the NCAA Championships when the Nittany Lions won five straight individual titles from 149 to 184 pounds.

But their performances this season in keeping the program at the top of the college wrestling world in the years following the departures of Retherford, Nickal and Nolf is what’s important.

Without Hall and Joseph, there wouldn’t even be a slimmer of hope at a 10th national title. Who knows, without Hall and Joseph, the Nittany Lions wouldn’t even have eight or nine titles.

They might not have the wins and individual titles that Nolf and Nickal do, but their importance can’t be overlooked in the history of the program.