Nearly a week after an arbitrator ruled that former Penn State wrestler Zain Retherford would have to re-wrestle the second match at Final X, it's been announced that the the wrestle-off will occur at Wilkes University in Wilkes Barre, Pa. on Sept. 2 at 3 p.m., USA Wrestling tweeted out on Wednesday morning.

Retherford originally won both matches at Final X: Rutgers to claim the 65 kg spot on the United States Senior World Team after he beat Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis two matches to none.

However, following the end of the second match, Diakomihalis' corner and Cornell coach Rob Koll immediately filed a grievance contending Retherford's corner threw a challenge brick too late. The subsequent grievance led to an arbitration hearing where the arbitrator sided with Diakomihalis.

As a result, the arbitrator ruled Retherford enters the second match with a 1-0 lead and if Retherford wins the second match, he retains his spot on the U.S. World team.