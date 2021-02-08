Wrestling v. Michigan, Cael Sanderson
Penn State Head Coach Cael Sanderson expresses emotion during a match against Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Penn State won the match 25-11.

 Eric Firestine

Penn State's most highly anticipated dual of the season won't be occurring as scheduled.

The Nittany Lions were slated to host No. 1 Iowa at Rec Hall on Friday, but the dual was postponed after the Iowa program entered a pause on all activities due to an uptick in positive coronavirus cases.

The decision was made "out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants," the Iowa program put out in a statement.

Both schools will work with the conference to try to reschedule.

This is Penn State's fourth match to be postponed due to coronavirus concerns either within Penn State's or an opposing program.

