This season was an incomplete one for Penn State and every other Division I wrestling program across the country.

The Nittany Lions and the other roughly 80 teams didn't get a chance to compete at the 2020 NCAA Tournament, meaning the legacies of wrestlers like Vincenzo Joseph, Mark Hall and Shakur Rasheed won't be fully written.

While we're left wondering about the legacies of Hall, Joseph and others, as well as who will replace them and fellow All-American Rasheed and former national champion Anthony Cassar, it's clear a youth movement will be taking place next season for Cael Sanderson's squad.

Fans got a glimpse of one of his possible replacements — Seth Nevills — for much of this season. Nevills impressed going 13-4 with seven bonus point wins, but medically forfeited out of this year's Big Ten tournament

Assuming Nevills is healthy, he'll likely find himself in a roster battle with Ohio State transfer and Cadet World champion Greg Kerkvliet, who joined the Nittany Lions midseason.

Kerkvliet went 8-0 in open tournaments, including rolling to the heavyweight title at the Shorty Hitchcock Memorial Open.

Replacing Shakur Rasheed at 197 will likely be national prep champion Michael Beard who also competed solely at open tournaments this year.

Beard went 13-3 and also won an open tournament, taking home the crown at the Wilkes Open.

But his most impressive results came at the Southern Scuffle when he downed two-time NCAA qualifiers Jordan Pagano of Rutgers, Nick Reenan of NC State and Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State.

Replacing Joseph and Hall will be the hardest tasks of the four and will also be the ones that perhaps come with the highest expectations.

When it comes to replacing legends like Joseph and Hall, it likely won't be a matter of simply finding wrestlers to just fill the void.

Penn State's room is too deep for that.

So that then shifts the conversation to who can adequately fill their spots in the lineup, step up and be immediate impact wrestlers.

At 165 pounds it'll likely be two-time Indiana state champion and freshman Joe Lee who took a page out of his brother Nick's playbook and had himself a dominant season.

The younger Lee brother went 14-2 in open tournaments with 10 bonus point wins as he also cruised to a victory at the Wilkes Open.

Like Beard, Lee also impressed at the Scuffle as he knocked off three-time qualifier and MAC champion Connor Flynn of Mizzou en route to a fifth place finish.

Replacing Hall at 174 will likely be two-time Pennsylvania state champion Carter Starocci who went 18-0, winning every open tournament he competed in including the prestigious Southern Scuffle title at 174 pounds which Hall also won as a true freshman.

Starocci knocked off NCAA qualifier Spencer Carey from Navy and two-time qualifier Neal Richards of VMI on his way to the title.

Penn State rarely employed the same dual lineup more than once, and there were often more questions than answers at points this season regarding the Nittany Lions' lineup.

Next season likely won't come with the uncertainty of who'll slot in where, but rather if Lee, Starocci and Beard make the expected immediate impact that'll be needed for Penn State to win its ninth NCAA title.