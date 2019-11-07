Kyle Conel knew his odds of even being where he is today were incredibly slim.

The Ashtabula, Ohio, native is part of an elite class of wrestlers — the one percent who get a chance to wrestle collegiately at the Division I level.

But recently, the former All-American from Kent State joined even more prestigious company — he became one of just 35 Division I wrestlers that will get to compete this season as a member of Cael Sanderson's nine-time NCAA champion Penn State team.

The magnitude of the situation isn't lost on the sixth-year senior who came from a program in Kent State that produced one individual champion in that program's 91-year history, transferring to a Penn State program that is just a few years removed from having five individual champions on the same team.

"It's an experience of a lifetime. I don't want to say I take it for granted, but being here for a while, you know, you get used to it a little bit. But every day, I put it in perspective and remember that to be a Division I athlete I think there's about .9 percent of wrestlers who get to do that," Conel said. "And to be a Division I athlete who wrestles at one of the greatest programs in the country, that's something many people dream about."

Conel, too, dreamed about it for a time, even if it was only when he finally made his decision to transfer.

The news came out on March 18 when Conel tweeted that if he got a medical redshirt, he intended to transfer to Penn State and almost exactly seven months later, on Sept. 19 it was announced that Conel was cleared to compete for the Nittany Lions this season.

But Penn State fans were familiar with Conel long before he ever stepped foot in the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex.

As a junior at Kent State in 2018, Conel went 30-11 which was good enough to qualify for his second NCAA Tournament, but not good enough to get seeded.

Then, in the NCAA Tournament, the self-described "relaxed person" found another gear and managed to take third place at that year's NCAA Tournament thanks to downing Ohio State's Kollin Moore twice, which garnered Conel his first — and, to date, only — All-American nod.

Anytime an opposing wrestler prevents an Ohio State wrestler from recording points at the NCAA Tournament, it goes over well with the Penn State faithful.

And so, the unlikely All-American decided to finish his computer science degree at Kent State before ultimately putting his name in the transfer portal and going to the place where he became a fan favorite without ever donning a blue and white singlet.

"It's kind of ironic and I just thought about that when I got to the transfer portal and was like, 'What if I went to Penn State?'" Conel said. "Because of what happened at nationals and everything a ton of Penn State fans came up to me and they really accepted me and were obviously happy because of what happened. But it's nice to be here and have a year here in Happy Valley."

The former All-American will slot in at 197 for Penn State — a spot that was previously occupied by three-time NCAA champion and former Hodge Trophy winner Bo Nickal.

Sanderson conceded it's not about replacing Nickal in the lineup, but rather "building the next wave" of Penn State standouts and even if Conel will only be a part of that next wave for a year, he adds an important veteran presence to the lineup.

"We're excited to have him in the program. He's really just a good kid, you know, always [has] a big smile and I think we'll have a lot of fun with him this year," Sanderson said. "He's obviously a really good wrestler... Our goal is just to help him with his weight and just being more consistent and hopefully jumping a level but again that's going to be up to him. But we're excited and I think it'll be a lot of fun to watch him wrestle."

The fun's already begun for Conel though, as one of the chief messages of Penn State's program — controlling what can be controlled and not taking life too seriously — have been reinforced in him for much of his tenure here.

"Sports have never been an end all for me," Conel said. "Because I know like I said, that my career is not going to be forever. So being here where people know and realize that, I'm just having a ton of fun."

Don't be fooled by Conel's perceived nonchalance toward his athletic career or his easygoing attitude.

He's likely going to be a force at 197 this season and between his wrestling and attitude, he seems to have earned his teammates' respect in his short time in the room.

"He's just one of the most genuine dudes I've met; he's such a nice dude. I've only worked out with him one time, you know, and scrapped a little bit but he's really cool to work with," teammate Shakur Rasheed said. "He's a different style and a different feel for me, so it helps me out a lot. But he's just a great dude to have on the team."

As for Conel, he's as committed as ever to his craft and insists he can turn the metaphorical switch on when it's time to be competitive.

But when it comes to trying to replace Bo Nickal or add any pressure to himself to succeed, he's just going to stick with what's worked for him thus far.

"I'm going to be me and that's it," Conel said.