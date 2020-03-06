Penn State wrestling media day, Cael Sanderson
Buy Now

Head Coach Cael Sanderson speaks to the media during Penn State wrestling media day at Rec Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State will be vying for its seventh Big Ten title under coach Cael Sanderson when the 2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships get underway Saturday morning.

Fans will get a chance to watch the action when starts with the first session at 10 a.m. on BTN+ and can also watch the second session on Saturday on BTN+ as well when that kicks off at 6:30.

The third session, which will take place Sunday morning, will also be on BTN+.

The real chance to view the Nittany Lions contend for a title comes Sunday afternoon when the fourth and final session starts at 3:30 and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

