Penn State will be vying for its seventh Big Ten title under coach Cael Sanderson when the 2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships get underway Saturday morning.

Fans will get a chance to watch the action when starts with the first session at 10 a.m. on BTN+ and can also watch the second session on Saturday on BTN+ as well when that kicks off at 6:30.

The third session, which will take place Sunday morning, will also be on BTN+.

The real chance to view the Nittany Lions contend for a title comes Sunday afternoon when the fourth and final session starts at 3:30 and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.