When Cael Sanderson came to Penn State 11 years ago, there was already a palpable buzz surrounding his arrival at one of the most storied programs in the college wrestling world.

The most storied collegiate wrestler ever was just years removed from winning an Olympic gold medal and left his alma mater, Iowa State, to venture east and take over a program which hadn't won an NCAA title since 1953 and finished 17th at the NCAA Tournament just the year before Sanderson's arrival.

On paper, it was a good fit and history proves the move paid off for both Sanderson and Penn State.

But things got off to a rocky start for Sanderson who was dealt a 23-14 loss on the road at the hands of Lehigh to open his inaugural season.

Sanderson opened his first season with a loss but for as much anticipation as there was around his arrival, he knew that opening day matchup had just as much hype around it as well and he'd need to produce results in the Penn State-Lehigh rivalry going forward.

"It's one of those duals when I took the job, this was the match people were talking about," Sanderson said Tuesday. "It was one of my first matches as head coach and we got beat at Lehigh."

The loss was one of six Penn State would suffer in Sanderson's first season, but it was also one of the most important and revealing of former wrestler Brad Pataky's career.

The three-time NCAA qualifier started the night off for the Nittany Lions and put them up 4-0 early after he registered a 14-4 major decision but because of the team result, he didn't leave Stabler Arena feeling personally fulfilled.

"I remember winning my match, but I remember the team losing and it was heartfelt loss," Pataky told the Daily Collegian. "It was one of the only times I ever felt, even though I won my match, we lost as a team and I felt the loss as much as if I were to lose my match."

Recently the results have gone squarely in Penn State's favor with the Nittany Lions outscoring the Mountain Hawks 257-118 and winning nine straight matches, bringing the all-time series to 70-34-3 for Penn State.

Still, despite a 42-0 shutout of Lehigh last year, Sanderson is keenly aware of the threat the Mountain Hawks pose and doesn't take them lightly heading into Friday's dual — the 108th meeting between the two Keystone State schools which gets underway at Stabler Arena in Bethlehem at 7 p.m.

"Lehigh has just an outstanding tradition," Sanderson said. "I say it every year, they're one of the teams that gets better as the season goes on... Coach [Pat] Santoro is one of the best and I definitely have a lot of respect for him and the program."

Despite the lopsided result last year, the Mountain Hawks boast five ranked wrestlers, including No. 2 at 174 Jordan Kutler, who's held No. 1 Mark Hall to just wins by decision in each of their last three meetings.

Lehigh also held Penn State to just a 23-19 win the last time the Nittany Lions traveled to Bethlehem in a match which the Mountain Hawks led until the final two bouts.

"I'll have the same guy for the third year in a row," Hall said. "He's kind of frustrating — he's really good defensively so it's kind of like fire and ice where I've got to get to my attacks and finish quick."

Penn State has fierce rivals in the Big Ten in Ohio State and Iowa, but the Mountain Hawks are one of the Nittany Lions' few nonconference rivals, and it's something that's not lost on Hall, Pataky or Sanderson.

"It's a pretty cool tradition — they're not in the Big Ten but they're someone we continue to put on our schedule every year," Hall said. "It's awesome because every fan there is from Pennsylvania, so that's pretty cool as well. It's fun, it's a good little rivalry."

Years removed from competing in the rivalry and in spite of recent history, Pataky remembers what competing against Lehigh felt like.

There was never anything personal — it was just business and still is.

"It was a rivalry to the point where you could cut the tension with a knife. It wasn't as much a hate rivalry as it was a 'hey we need to beat you,'" Pataky said. "It always felt like that whether it was at Lehigh or Penn State, so it was definitely a rivalry and it's held its value."

Beyond the recent success Penn State has had against Lehigh though, there's a symbolic significance to the matchup — two Pennsylvania wrestling powers going against each other for dominance in one of the nation's preeminent wrestling hotbeds.

"I think it's a great rivalry; I think it's important to the people in Pennsylvania. Any time Pa. schools go head-to-head, it's going to be exciting so we want to be ready to go," Sanderson said. "They have a great team, always do and I'm sure they're going to be ready to go."