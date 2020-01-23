About two months ago, something strange happened.

Penn State's herculean and seemingly impervious wrestling program lost a dual meet, snapping a streak of 60-straight wins and knocking the Nittany Lions off atop their pedestal.

Immediately, doubt started to set in about if this iteration of Cael Sanderson's squad was cut out to win a fifth straight national title.

Then the blows kept on coming when it was announced reigning NCAA heavyweight champion Anthony Cassar and former All-American Kyle Conel were both out for the season with shoulder injuries.

But this isn't the first time in Sanderson's 11 years at the helm where the Nittany Lions were discounted and where uncertainty arose as to if his team would contend for a title.

In fact, early in Sanderson's career — in October of 2010 — the notion that Penn State would be a player on the national stage elicited pity from Penn State fans.

"I said at the scholarship dinner, 'Hi my name is Quentin Wright, I'm a business management major and I represent the 2011 national championship wrestling team," two-time NCAA champion and four-time All-American Quentin Wright told The Daily Collegian.

People gave us a courtesy cheer but it was funny because one person who was at that dinner and called me up in April of that year, and said 'You know what, I didn't believe you but man you guys did it.'"

Perhaps the general public can be forgiven for doubting Wright's assertion.

After all, the Nittany Lions went 13-6 with a ninth place finish at the 2010 NCAA Tournament in what was Sanderson's first year.

So a one-year turnaround of going from ninth to first seemed improbable, unless of course you were inside Penn State's wrestling room and were a part of Sanderson's and his staff's master plan.

"Looking back at those first two years, it was very well thought out," former four-time NCAA qualifier Brad Pataky told the Collegian. "Coach Cael, coach Cody [Sanderson] and coach Casey [Cunningham], they had a plan and they knew what the plan was and it was just a matter of jumping on board and trusting the process."

That trust is something Sanderson earned right away from his team and it's been an enduring force over the years that no matter what adversity Sanderson's team encountered, they'd always seem to be able to overcome it.

Maybe it's a product of who's been in the room in the past, maybe it's Sanderson's coaching ability or maybe it's some unique combination of factors.

But as the Nittany Lions hit the road for the first time in a month for a stretch of the Big Ten schedule which includes road matches at No. 7 Nebraska, No. 1 Iowa, No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 5 Minnesota, they'll be tested in earnest and routinely for the first time this season.

The resolve of Penn State and its current roster will be challenged in seemingly every dual over the next month, with Iowa being the on paper pick to sit atop the podium in Minneapolis once the NCAA Tournament wraps up in March,

There are bona fide title contenders and former NCAA champions in Penn State's lineup this year — Nick Lee at 141 pounds, Vincenzo Joseph at 165 and Mark Hall at 174 — but still, there's seemingly a sense of doubt hanging over the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex.

The same thing happened 11 years ago though, too.

Sanderson made it clear he had lofty goals and wanted to accomplish them as quickly as possible.

"Starting day one, Cael said we were gonna win the title," Wright said. "Even if he didn't believe it, just by him repeating and saying it taught us to believe it."

In Sanderson's first year, he fielded a lineup that included title contenders like Frank Molinaro and Dan Vallimont while other prominent pieces either graduated, were hurt or were waiting in the wings.

It was that talent waiting in the wings — the guys who represented a changing of the guard — which helped propel Penn State to a title and exceed the public's expectations in just one year's time.

"As a team we weren't surprised because we knew the talent that didn't wrestle that first year, and we'd seen the growth that we all were having," Wright said. "And so, we had the attitude of we can do it."

But talent only gets a team so far.

John Fritz knows that better than almost anyone. During his six year tenure leading the Nittany Lions, he led Penn State to five top-5 finishes in six seasons, including a runner-up finish his first year in 1993.

He had legends on his teams like two-time Olympian Kerry McCoy, a pair of All-American brothers in John and Russ Hughes and former Olympian Sanshiro Abe, among others.

And yet despite all that talent, Fritz's teams never made it to the proverbial mountaintop.

Years later, he's not interested in making excuses or reliving hypotheticals, but he doesn't deny the talent he had in the room.

"We wanted to put everything into it and win a national title," Fritz told the Collegian. "So we came close and that's always a frustration but we were proud of what the kids did and we were a great bunch of wrestlers. We were so close and you keep saying 'if this, if that,' you can always say that, but it's just one of those things just didn't happen."

Pataky also fell short of his goals, albeit a little more than a decade after Fritz and the teams he led.

But he had a similar even-keeled perspective to Fritz and was able to use hindsight to better reflect on what being able to bring home Penn State's first national title since 1953 meant.

"Personally I didn't fulfill my goals of being an All-American or a national champion, but coach Cody sat me down and said 'you might not realize it, but you're going to look back and realize being on a national championship team is a huge deal," Pataky said. "I think about it every day. About not reach my personal goals and I look back and I think 'holy crap,' the team aspect really is so much bigger than the individual aspect."

It's a perspective Wright echoed.

"We are all hungry to plan it individually and as a team," Wright said. "Coach Cael he always stressed the team he didn't stress individuals he says the winning will come."

All of the subsequent winning and flat out dominance that did come was long a goal of Fritz's and as a result, Penn State's recent run has meant a lot to him.

"It just means so much it just shows that we're there," Fritz said. "A lot of times you dream of certain things, but it's hard to make them come true."

This season has a lot of parallels to past years and could shed light on the future.

There's talent that will be returning like Lee, Roman Bravo-Young, Aaron Brooks and Seth Nevills while there will also be newcomers like Greg Kerkvliet, Joe Lee, Michael Beard and Carter Starocci, who could all make immediate impacts next season.

So if there are there still doubts surrounding what this year or the next several hold for Penn State, that's perhaps reasonable at this point.

But as long as Cael Sanderson's at the helm and as long as history is any marker and indicator of what the future holds, things might turn out just fine.

"Honestly, I tell people that's the secret — Cael and company are the secret," Wright said. "The secret of Penn State is in the training."