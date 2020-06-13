Jason Borrelli thought he was being overly optimistic.

In the Stanford coach's mind, the prospect of landing his longtime friend Kerry McCoy to lead the California Regional Training Center was only possible if everything went right.

"When our Regional Training Center position opened up, we started thinking about people to lead it and naturally Kerry's name came up," Borrelli told the Daily Collegian. "But that was sort of on the dream side of things and it was more of a wishlist type thing, when in reality you're thinking is it really feasible to get him out here and does he want to get back into coaching?"

McCoy's last official coaching gig ended around 14 months ago when he stepped down as the head coach at Maryland after 11 seasons following last year's NCAA Tournament in March.

But even if McCoy wasn't on any team's official payroll or didn't officially have the title of "coach," he was still coaching wrestlers of all different levels at competitions, camps, clinics and one-on-one.

This all changed last week, however, when McCoy was named the head coach and executive director of the California RTC out in Palo Alto on Stanford's campus.

"[McCoy] was absolutely our top candidate," Will Anderson, president of the California RTC told the Collegian. "We were looking for somebody with World team experience, Olympic experience, coaching experience and Kerry meets all of those."

So while McCoy never technically stopped coaching after his time with the Terrapins ended, he was keeping his options open, talking to various people and eventually settled on taking over the Cal RTC.

It was due in no small part to the friendship McCoy and Borrelli have developed, despite not working together in over a decade.

McCoy's first head coaching job was at Stanford where he led the Cardinal from 2005-08 and coached them to a 29-19 record with 12 NCAA qualifiers and three All-Americans — Borrelli served as his assistant.

The two became friends and have remained close even after McCoy left Stanford for Maryland in 2009.

Borrelli was a two-time NCAA qualifier and former MAC champion for Central Michigan but ventured out west and took a chance largely because of McCoy.

"That was just an interesting time in my life because the reason I had moved out here and came to work at Stanford was primarily because of [McCoy's] reputation as a coach, as a leader and my belief in his leadership," Borrelli said.

The pairing was short lived however, as the two only coached together during the 2007-08 season but even after McCoy headed back east, Borrelli still felt indebted to Penn State's second-winningest wrestler of all-time.

"I got hired later that summer as the head coach and so the rest was history, but we stayed in touch and kept a great relationship because he was a big mentor for me and just someone that gave me a great opportunity which you know turned into the opportunity that I have now, so I'm forever grateful," Borrelli said.

As it turned out, Borrelli would go on to become a confidante and a sounding board for McCoy over the last decade.

"Jason and I have a great relationship from when we worked together when I was out there and we stayed connected," McCoy said. "It was a nice thing on those late night drives back from a recruiting trip or a competition where I might be on the road at nine or ten or eleven o'clock at night and I could always go 'Hey let me give Jason a call' because it's only five or six o'clock there and we can have a good hour conversation, to help me with my drive and just talk about everything."

The pair's most recent call involved Borrelli picking McCoy's brain about how best to operate the Regional Training Center, and McCoy was happy to answer the call and weigh in with his opinion.

But little did McCoy or anyone else know, Borrelli was actually calling with an express purpose in mind — to gauge McCoy's interest in possibly taking over the RTC and molding the next group of wrestlers with World and Olympic team aspirations.

"I called him more to get his opinion and expertise on running the Regional Training Center from a position of, if we're going to do this right, what are some things we should be doing and looking for," Borrelli said. "He started talking and that was my way of feeling what we might need to be in the ballpark to get him interested.

“He sort of tipped his hand a little bit and I went back and started talking to our supporters, our donors and the people that give to and support our Regional Training Center and our board, and it became a matter of 'let's go get him.'"

In his new role as executive director and head coach, McCoy will have more say in what happens on the mat — an opportunity he's reveling in as it'll allow him to perhaps feel more accomplished in his purpose.

"I think the biggest thing for myself personally just with transition into coaching was that my goal has always been to serve and to impact lives," McCoy said. "It's pretty cool because the goal is to help people reach their full potential.

“I think that's a big difference in the scope of being able to influence and have an impact on a wider, broader audience."

In addition to the autonomy McCoy has, this coaching gig is different from the jobs he held as an assistant at Lehigh or as the head coach at Stanford and Maryland.

There, the job was to compete against the other 70-plus teams across the country and win as much as possible.

Now, it's less about rivalry or direct competition and is instead focused on the greater good.

"The ultimate goal is to help our athletes win World and Olympic championships," McCoy said. "The main thing is just really being able to help our athletes get to the top of the podium in the sport, but in life as well."

McCoy, who during his time at Maryland was one of just three black head coaches at the Division I level, also stressed a commitment to diversity both in terms of potential coaches he might hire as well as in athletes he may look to have suit up for the Cal RTC.

He also said the current moment this country is in makes it important for people to talk about and be aware of issues of race.

"This current climate right now is really catching a lot of attention and a lot more people are looking. But for many of us in the black community, this has been our lives forever," McCoy said. "I'm very blessed and very fortunate that I'm alive and that I have the opportunity and I've got a platform. For me, it's super important to have the opportunity to look at, and just include and improve diversity at any and all levels."

It's in that commitment to educating the public, serving the greater good and giving back where Anderson and Borrelli feel McCoy best leaves his mark.

He's got the resume — two Olympic appearances, a World silver medal, two NCAA titles, three All-American nods.

"He was this larger than life figure to me because I was a lightweight, he was a heavyweight and was super successful and he had done things I always dreamed of but hadn't accomplished," Borrelli said.

But that's not what caused Borrelli and Anderson to gravitate toward and ultimately hire McCoy.

"He was an NCAA champion, Olympian and World silver medalist. You just have a different impression of what he's going to be like, and then you talk to him and he's the nicest human being ever, telling you to call him Kerry and he's just easy to talk to, down to earth and he listens."

Success aside, what led to McCoy's hiring and what served as the primary selling point was the fact that in no uncertain terms, in the mind of Anderson and Borrelli, McCoy simply exemplified the best of humanity.

"Everyone who knows Kerry is in awe of him not just as a competitor but as a human being," Anderson said. "He is just an amazingly humble, talented and dynamic person who has a strong foundation in his desire to do good and be good to everyone around him.

"He epitomizes what we want to be as a people."