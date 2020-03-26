In a sports world that has strayed further and further from normalcy, the last major domino to fall was perhaps the loudest and the biggest.

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, the pinnacle of sports and national pride, would not go on as planned this summer due to the spread of the coronavirus, the International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday.

The IOC ruled that the games would be postponed "to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021," meaning athletes vying for a spot on any Olympic team may have at least another year to train or to try and qualify.

That extra time might be welcome and might prove advantageous for some athletes, but for several former Penn State wrestlers vying for spots on the 2020 Olympic Team, this delay could be the proverbial double-edged sword.

The median age of the 2016 Olympic wresteam was 27 years old, while the median age of 2012 team was 26 years old.

Comparatively, several of the former Penn State wrestlers vying for spots on the team will be pushing 30

Couple that with the fact that there are only six men's freestyle weights and it puts many vying for spots on the team in difficult situations, forced to make choices that have impacts beyond just 2020.

Three Olympic hopefuls who competed at Penn State plus one former Penn State Olympian all spoke to the Collegian and weighed in on the IOC's decision.

Frank Molinaro

65 kg hopeful; 2016 Olympian at 65 kg, four-time All-American, 2012 NCAA Champion at 149 pounds

Having been down the road before of successfully making an Olympic team, and knowing perhaps better than most just what it takes to make the team, Molinaro felt the IOC made the correct call in postponing the games.

"I think it's the right decision right now with the conditions being uncertain still," Molinaro told the Daily Collegian. "And, you know, with all the qualification tournaments that will need to take place before the Olympics, and all the other stuff that precedes the opening ceremonies, I think it's just too much of a gamble to try to launch it on time."

While he respects the IOC's decision and supports it, the 31-year old Molinaro is worried about the prospect of the 2020 games being cancelled altogether and not happening.

Even though IOC president Thomas Bach asserted that cancellation is not being considered when the IOC meets over the next month to determine a course of action, Molinaro has recognized the ever-changing landscape and how quickly things have been happening and changing.

"My biggest fear — and hopefully I'm wrong — I hope they don't cancel the Olympics altogether," Molinaro said. "Let's just say worst case scenario, in a year, if we're just getting out in front of this thing, then they delay it another year then it's like, well the Olympics are in two years."

The decision sent shockwaves throughout the sports world and is one that will impact a lot of athletes, wrestlers included.

But for the time being, while Molinaro sits with the decision and his future, he still wants to show what he's got left.

"Right now, I'm still trying to process it all but I'm also hoping that they don't cancel the Olympics because I do still want to go to the qualifier and test my skills," he said.

Dan Vallimont

74 kg hopeful; two-time All-American, four-time NCAA qualifier, NCAA runner-up at 165 pounds in 2010

Vallimont echoed a similar sentiment to Molinaro's and similarly supported and understood the decision to postpone the games.

He also recognized there was a degree of inevitability to what turned into the IOC's ruling.

The catalyst in Vallimont's eyes was that the IOC was under pressure to act, even if not explicitly, because every other major sports league around the country and the world handed down a ruling about their respective futures as well.

"I kind of felt it coming just felt like there was a lot of pressure put on the IOC to make a decision, and just kind of fell just by looking at the way that professional sports in the US kind of did the same thing with basketball with the NBA kind of starting that. And then the next day, like that trickle down effect of Major League Baseball and the NHL," Vallimont said.

From Vallimont's perspective that same pressure was being applied to the IOC.

"It kind of felt like that same pressure. A lot of people saying 'You guys [the IOC] have got to make a decision' and kind of felt like there was a quick decision made," he said. "It was obviously going to be to postpone or cancel and I didn't think they would cancel but I felt like the postponement was probably coming."

David Taylor

86 kg hopeful; 2018 World champion at 86 kg, four-time Big Ten champion, two-time NCAA champion, two-time Hodge Trophy winner

Taylor had been bracing for and prepared for the IOC's ruling perhaps for longer than most.

While others could've likely anticipated how the IOC would rule on the matter of postponement, Taylor's small business was also affected, a move which came before the IOC's decision and is one which Taylor said helped him prepare for the decision and the future.

"I wasn't surprised. In addition to being an athlete competing to obviously fulfill the Olympic dream, my wife and I are both are also small business owners," Taylor said. "I think with experiencing what we've had to experience with our small businesses and non-essential business shutting down, I just felt like that was a good indication of kind of direction that we were going in."

Taylor's Olympic dream is still alive and well, especially after winning his first tournament back after tearing his ACL 10 months ago, but it's because of what's happened in recent weeks that he realizes his Olympic dream might need to take a little longer to come to fruition.

"If the government didn't feel like we were safe enough to run business, then we weren't gonna be safe enough to go and compete across the world. So I think I felt like I was pretty prepared for that decision to be made. I kind of had already come to terms with it before the decision had come down."

Sanshiro Abe

1996 Olympian at 57 kg representing Japan; three-time Big Ten champion, four-time All-American, 1996 NCAA champion at 126 pounds

Even though Abe is far removed from his days as a competitor, he fully recognized the impact the delay is going to have on all athletes, not just the wrestlers.

It's for that reason that Abe would've liked to have potentially seen a shorter postponement while also acknowledging that the IOC was in a tough position and there was no easy call to make.

"It's a tough question but I was hoping they were gonna delay, maybe two months, three months so that it's not gonna affect the athletes, not only wrestling," Abe told the Collegian. "I think the athletes may kind of gauge between, you know, are they gonna be too old for a year [delay] or if they can get to their prime again. So I don't think there's one right answer."

Beyond the physical toll of aging and having to wait another year and spend it wrestling or cutting weight,

Abe also pointed out the mental factors at stake

"A year makes a huge difference. And it's not only physically but you talk about mentally this was the only things these guys have been getting ready for for four years," Abe said. "You know, they've been training with just only one goal, and then it didn't happen and was postponed another year."

Abe did offer consolation and support during this difficult and uncertain period.

But the former Olympian is also confident that with these athletes being some of the best in the world at their respective sports, they'll be able to overcome and get mentally ready for one more year.

"You know, I'm sure this affects some people, but at the same time, myself if that happened, I know I will get stuff together and get mentally ready for another year," he said. "I'm sure that these top athletes are going to be able to do that same thing."