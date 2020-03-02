Two weeks after Cael Sanderson announced that former NCAA qualifier Brady Berge would not suit up at 157 pounds for the Nittany Lions in the postseason, he finally settled on a starter.

Sanderson had to choose between juniors Luke Gardner and Bo Pipher and ultimately opted to go with Pipher, he announced on Monday.

Pipher is 9-11 this season with a 3-6 conference record and will make his postseason debut for Penn State after being a backup the past several seasons

The Big Ten awarded six automatic qualifiers at 157 pounds meaning Pipher would need to finish top-6 at this weekend's Big Ten tournament to earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament at the end of March.

If Pipher falls short of qualifying automatically, he'll need to rely on an at-large bid from the NCAA to earn a berth.