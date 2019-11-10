By this point in his career, Luke Gardner has seen a lot.

The Pottsville, Pennsylvania, native has seen Penn State take home three NCAA titles, he's seen his teammates compete in the bastion of wrestling that is Rec Hall and he's seen what it takes to get to the next level.

But prior to Sunday, he witnessed all of this without ever stepping foot on the mat as a competitor in Rec Hall.

The junior has spent much of his career as a backup, first sitting behind three-time NCAA champion Zain Retherford and more recently behind NCAA qualifier Brady Berge and Jarod Verkleeren as the two were locked in a roster battle at 149 pounds last season.

And sure, it's hard to not improve when a wrestler is in a room that has a coaching staff like Penn State's and world and Olympic caliber athletes like the members of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.

But that only got Gardner so far.

He admitted after Sunday's match though, that all the training Gardner did in the room and watching his teammates compete in Rec Hall only painted a partial picture for what the experience was actually like.

"Wrestling in the room, wrestling every day, it's something that you're just used to," Gardner said. "But then you come out here and wrestle in front of so many fans and with the lights and stuff, it's a lot different and kind of gets your blood going a little bit."

Gardner is 15-10 in his career after competing in open tournaments each of the last two seasons and eight of those 15 wins have been by the bonus point variety, so perhaps that should've been indicative of what was to come for Gardner.

Prior to the season, Sanderson confirmed Gardner was in the hunt for the job at 149, but Gardner's been either in the hunt or on the cusp for a long time.

Cael Sanderson then said earlier in the week that a premium was going to be placed on who would compete with the right mindset in addition to who would produce the best result for the Nittany Lions at both 149 and 125, two weights which Sanderson said were up for grabs.

On Sunday though, Gardner finally broke through.

In his dual meet and Rec Hall debut, Gardner took on Navy's Jon Park and wasted no time, securing a fall in 1:46 in the second bout out of the gate for the Nittany Lions.

Gardner's win by fall set the tone for the other Penn State wrestlers who also made their dual debuts on Sunday with freshman Creighton Edsell also registering a win — a 5-2 decision — in his debut as well.

"You want to figure out how to be at your best in every match, and if you have the ability to get a fall then you want to get the fall," Sanderson said. "If winning one point matches your best efforts and that's, that's great too."

Edsell also made his Rec Hall debut, though it took the Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, native less time to break into the lineup than Gardner.

Billed at 174, the freshman Edsell wrestled a weight class up and showed he proved his worth as a formidable spot starter when needed and handled the Rec Hall crowd like a seasoned vet.

"I had definitely had some butterflies but not as many as I thought and I just took the opportunity and I'm just grateful for it," Edsell said. "It's definitely an awesome feeling; definitely very energetic. Just something I've never really felt before. I mean, come from a really small town so I didn't really have that back where I was from."

He also impressed Sanderson with his victory.

"He's only going to continue to climb from here so I think he did a nice job his first match in Rec Hall, as a freshman, up a weight class against a tough opponent," Sanderson said.

But both Edsell's and Gardner's presences in the lineup were the product of the opportunity presenting itself and Sanderson stressed the importance of needing to be ready when those opportunities arise, regardless of if a wrestler was a bona fide starter or not.

And Gardner knew his time to finally burst into the lineup was on the horizon.

"I stayed the course and I just kept working hard, and I knew if I kept working hard good things would happen because good things happen to good people," Gardner said.