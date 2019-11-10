Penn State’s quest for its ninth NCAA title in ten years will rely not only on the Nittany Lions’ primetime wrestlers but on the role of it’s athletes who are usually a slot behind, especially this year.

The Nittany Lion’s journey in becoming successful this season will lie in the hands of more than just its starting lineup but also in the talent of its backups.

After a shutout against Navy in the season home-opener, Luke Gardner-who wrestled behind Jarod Verkleeren and Brady Berge last season-defined the value backups on the roster are going to hold this season for the Nittany Lions.

In the match, Gardner wrestled in place of Verkleeren and had a strong start to the season performance with a win by a fall, gaining six points for Penn State.

Gardner had a 9-6 overall record last season, two pins and two tech falls after competing in several tournaments and the Southern Scuffle, but none of his accomplishments were enough to land him in the starting lineup last season.

However, the 45-0 sweep over Navy can be credited to those beyond national champions and rankings.

Along with Gardner, Bo Pipher and Crieghton Edsell — wrestlers who have primarily been backups for much of their careers — had time away from the bench on Sunday and were thrust into the spotlight to open Penn State's season.

The Navy victory will gauge how these backup wrestlers have the ability to take on a spot in the lineup and beyond.

The hard work and effort from a second, third, fourth or fifth string wrestler is one that may go unnoticed but once Penn State starts putting all of its talent to use, there’s no doubt the team will have a deeper roster of skill to compete with.

The 149 weight class that will consist of Verkleeren, Gardner, Terrell Barraclough, Paul Feite and other possible substitutes is just one example of the depth throughout the team that Penn State will have to offer.

Even though Penn State’s dominance is going to be defended by its starting lineup, it’s important to know that in some cases this season, wrestlers such as Gardner, Edsell, Pipher and others will have to step up to the plate when needed.

This largely due to the Olympic trials taking place at Penn State in April, meaning certain wrestlers will get a shot at attempting to qualify for the trials during the season while the backups manage to remain focused on the regular season and dual meets in place of the wrestlers attempting to qualify.

Penn State has won titles recently with solidified starting lineups but with the Olympic Trials in the mix this year and some normal starters potentially missing some duals, it could be the Nittany Lions' depth that propels them to another title.