Penn State's quest for a ninth NCAA title in 10 years begins in just under a month when the Navy Midshipmen come to Rec Hall on Nov. 10.

That dual will mark the first of 14 for Penn State this season and six of those duals will be televised, including five on Big Ten Network and one on ESPNU.

Penn State's first televised dual will also be the only nationally broadcast one as ESPNU will air the Rutgers-Penn State match at 5 p.m. on Jan. 19 when the Scarlet Knights travel to Rec Hall.

The other five televised duals will air on Big Ten Network and that schedule is as follows (all times Eastern):

Friday Jan. 24 — at Nebraska (7 p.m.)

Friday Jan. 31 — at Iowa (9 p.m.)

Friday Feb. 7 — at Wisconsin (9 p.m.)

Sunday Feb. 9 — at Minnesota (2 p.m.)

Saturday Feb. 15 — Ohio State (7:30 p.m.)