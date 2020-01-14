Anthony Cassar's time in a Penn State singlet appears to be officially over.

The reigning NCAA heavyweight champion was granted two additional years of eligibility this past summer and he announced on June 7 that he'd return to Penn State for another year.

However, this season proved to be Cassar's last as the Montgomery, New Jersey, native was shut down for the season after sustaining a shoulder injury at the U.S. Senior Nationals as he looked to qualify for the Olympic Trials.

Cassar posted on his Instagram on Tuesday and said: "What an amazing journey it has been...but it is now time to focus on the final goal. Goodbye college wrestling."

The post seems to act as confirmation that Cassar will not be returning to Penn State next year.

While it's unknown what Cassar's "final goal" is right now, coach Cael Sanderson said Cassar is trying to regain strength and rehab in time to qualify for the Olympic Trials. Cassar has also expressed interest in possible MMA career down the line.

He finished his career with a record of 49-3 and won both a Big Ten and NCAA title last season as a senior, his first full season as a starter.