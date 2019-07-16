4th Session of the 2019 Division 1 NCAA Wrestling Championships
Buy Now

Bo Nickal (197 lbs) celebrates his win against Pat Brucki, of Princeton University, at the semifinals of the 2019 Division 1 NCAA Wrestling Championships, at the PPG Paints Arena on Friday, March 22.

 James Leavy

It turns out Bo Nickal will get to represent the United States on the world stage after all.

Nickal, the former three-time NCAA champion and four-time All-American for Penn State, fell short of qualifying for the senior men's freestyle team after dropping two matches to J'Den Cox at Final X: Rutgers in June.

In light of that loss, Nickal received another opportunity, this time to earn the 92 kg spot representing the US at the U23 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Nickal took on Oklahoma wrestler and former Pan-American junior gold medalist Jake Woodley in the best-of-three wrestle off for the spot on the team and Nickal won in decisive fashion pulling out decisions of 12-4 and 8-2, respectively.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags