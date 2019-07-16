It turns out Bo Nickal will get to represent the United States on the world stage after all.

Nickal, the former three-time NCAA champion and four-time All-American for Penn State, fell short of qualifying for the senior men's freestyle team after dropping two matches to J'Den Cox at Final X: Rutgers in June.

In light of that loss, Nickal received another opportunity, this time to earn the 92 kg spot representing the US at the U23 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Nickal took on Oklahoma wrestler and former Pan-American junior gold medalist Jake Woodley in the best-of-three wrestle off for the spot on the team and Nickal won in decisive fashion pulling out decisions of 12-4 and 8-2, respectively.