PISCATAWAY, N.J — During the dual season, it was hard to know which Penn State team an opponent would see.

Would it be the same lineup as the ones the Nittany Lions threw out there in previous weeks, would there be an injured wrestler or would someone underperform or pull off an upset?

This season was one of the most uncharacteristic in that regard for 11th-year coach Cael Sanderson, but he always stresses that when the time comes — specifically March — his team will be ready and will peak at the right time.

The Nittany Lions did that on Saturday night during the second session of the 2020 Big Ten WrestlingChampionships, quieting many of the doubters and showing out at one of the biggest stages.

They entered the second session with six semifinalists and all but one punched a ticket to the Big Ten title bout at their respective weights as the Nittany Lions closed out Day 1 of the Big Ten Tournament in fourth place behind Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State.

At 133 pounds, Roman Bravo-Young took on Iowa's Austin DeSanto and eked out a 3-2 decision thanks to a third period escape to punch his ticket to the finals where he'll take on Northwestern's Sebastian Rivera.

Nick Lee remained undefeated as an escape with just five seconds left coupled with a riding time point gave Lee the 7-5 semifinal win over Nebraska's Chad Red and setting up a finals rematch with former No. 1 ranked Luke Pletcher of Ohio State at 141 pounds.

At 165 pounds, Vincenzo Joseph also remained undefeated and will appear in his third consecutive Big Ten title bout after he beat Nebraska's Isaiah White by 6-3 decision, setting up a rematch of last year's Big Ten title bout where Joseph took on Iowa's Alex Marinelli.

Mark Hall continued Penn State's run of finalists as he edged out a close 5-4 victory over Purdue's Dylan Lydy despite securing just one takedown.

Hall's win puts him in the 174 pound title bout where he'll look to avenge a dual loss to Iowa's Michael Kemerer.

Freshman Aaron Brooks continued his impressive young career with perhaps the Nittany Lions' most emphatic semifinal win, avenging a dual loss to Nebraska's Taylor Venz, pinning Venz in 4:00 flat and setting up a finals match with Michigan State's Cameron Caffey.

Shakur Rasheed was Penn State's lone semifinalist not to earn a spot in the finals as he dropped a tight 4-3 decision to Nebraska's Eric Schultz in the 197 pound semifinal and will look to earn a third place finish.

Penn State also had two wrestlers — Brandon Meredith and Jarod Verkleeren, competing in consolation action, though both dropped their bouts.

Meredith then wrestled for ninth place, where a win would’ve made him an alternate representative at 125 pounds in the case of an injury. He lost to Nicolas Aguilar of Rutgers.

Verkleeren is wrestling for a spot in the all-important ninth place bout where he'd be guaranteed a spot at the NCAA Tournament in two weeks' time.

It was also announced that freshman heavyweight Seth Nevills' season is over after sustaining a knee injury and injury defaulting out of a bout early on Saturday.