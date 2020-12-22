Christmas came early for Penn State wrestling fans, Cael Sanderson and the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.

Sanderson and the NLWC hosted their fourth freestyle event in as many months, this time featuring several members from NC State and the Wolfpack Wrestling Club, an MMA fighter and a three-time World medalist.

The night got underway when NLWC member Franklin Gomez dispatched Malik Amine by a 5-2 decision.

While the event started off well for the NLWC, the two headliners didn't come until much later in the night.

The first headliner pitted UFC bantamweight and former Division III All-American Aljamain Sterling against NLWC member and Penn State All-American Roman Bravo-Young.

The match came to fruition after Bravo-Young challenged Sterling on Twitter and the latter ultimately accepted, resulting in a bout that was six minutes of freestyle wrestling and three minutes of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Bravo-Young won the wrestling portion after coming back from down 4-2, working his way to a 6-4 victory over Sterling.

Sterling returned the favor in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu portion, getting a win by submission with 1:15 remaining.

The other headliner and night's final bout featured three-time NCAA champion and two-time Hodge Trophy winner for Penn State, Zain Retherford, taking on three-time World medalist Bajrang Punia.

Retherford shut out Punia 6-0 to end the night and head into Christmas with a nice gift.

But even before the main events, Penn State and the NLWC continued to impress as Michael Beard knocked off two-time NCAA qualifier for NC State Nick Reenan by a 10-6 decision.

That was followed up by Olympic champion Kyle Snyder making easy work of Ty Walz, shutting him out 10-0, and recording the tech fall.

The night's first of two women's bouts saw Emma Bruntil take on US Senior National champion and NLWC member Jen Page. It was Bruntil who came out on top, downing Page 2-1.

Penn State's success continued when Southern Scuffle champion and redshirt freshman Carter Starocci dominated NC State All-American Daniel Bullard with a 13-2 tech fall.

Wrestling in his first competitive bout since Feb. 15, Penn State NCAA qualifier Brady Berge lost 5-0 to NC State's Hayden Hidlay.

Nick Lee continued his penchant for scoring points on the freestyle circuit the same way he's done in college as he held on for a tight, but high-scoring 14-10 win over NC State All-American Tariq Wilson.

The night's second women's bout and final bout before the two main events saw Xochitl Mota-Pettis fall to Olympic qualifier Jane Valencia 4-4 on criteria after Valencia secured a takedown with three seconds left to nab the win.