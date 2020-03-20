After six years leading a relatively upstart program in Campbell, former Penn State wrestler Cary Kolat was named the new coach at Navy on Friday, as first reported by Bill Wagner of the Capital Gazette.

Kolat led the Camels for six years and led them to a 39-40 record in his tenure, including an 11-2 record this season.

He also coached Campbell to three Southern Conference titles, guided 12 wrestlers to individual SoCon titles and has sent 19 wrestlers to the NCAA Tournament.

Kolat spent two years competing for Penn State, amassing a 61-6 record with a Big Ten tile and two All-American nods, finishing runner-up his freshman year and taking third place his sophomore year.

He eventually graduated from Lock Haven where he won two NCAA titles and finished his career with a record of 111-7.