It's no secret that the Big Ten is the nation's preeminent college wrestling conference and it's well established that Penn State and Iowa are among the top of the Big Ten in terms of popularity.

While there's anecdotal and empirical evidence like sell outs and attendance to back that up, both schools, the sport of wrestling and the Big Ten got confirmation of all of that on Tuesday.

Penn State traveled to Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday night to take on the Hawkeyes in a back-and-forth dual in which Iowa prevailed 19-17 in a match televised on Big Ten Network.

The Big Ten Network announced Tuesday that the broadcast drew an average of 342,955 viewers, the most for a wrestling broadcast in the network's history.

The match was the fifth time Cael Sanderson's squad has competed on national television and three more televised matches are coming down the pike when the Nittany Lions travel to Wisconsin and Minnesota and host Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center.