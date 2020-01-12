After opening 2020 with a win despite a patchwork lineup on Friday, Penn State beat its second opponent of the weekend that hailed from the Land of Lincoln as the Nittany Lions dispatched Northwestern on Sunday.

Sunday's dual saw the returns of All-American Roman Bravo-Young and NCAA champion Vincenzo Joseph to the lineup after both sat out on Friday, and it made an immediate impact as the Nittany Lions downed the Wildcats 30-9.

Bravo-Young started things off at 133 for Penn State but avoided a potential matchup with No. 5 Sebastian Rivera as the Wildcats held him out of Sunday's action.

Nonetheless, Bravo-Young went out and made easy work of Northwestern's Dylan Utterback thanks to a high-powered first period that ended with RBY picking up four nearfall points at the buzzer.

From there the Tucson, Arizona, native rolled to a 24-8 tech fall to give Penn State the early 5-0 lead, setting up No. 2 Nick Lee to extend the Nittany Lions' lead at 141.

Lee picked up where Bravo-Young left off and registered a 20-5 tech fall of his own, dominating Alexander McKenna after McKenna got called for his second stalling call at the third-period buzzer.

Lee's tech fall gave Penn State the early 10-0 lead and the Nittany Lions continued to roll for much of the match.

Jarod Verkleeren got his second straight start at 149 pounds and picked up an 8-2 decision to extend Penn State's lead to 13-0 before the Nittany Lions yielded their first points of the match at 157.

Bo Pipher once again got the start in place of Brady Berge, who Cael Sanderson is being cautious in wrestling, though Pipher largely held his own with the No. 1 ranked 157-pounder in Ryan Deakin.

The pair were scoreless through the first period and Deakin only managed a 3-0 lead after two, before opening up the scoring slightly in the third and ultimately won by 7-0 decision to cut Penn State's lead to 13-3.

At 165, No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph continued a strong showing for the Nittany Lions, picking up the fall in just 56 seconds over Shayne Oster, giving Penn State a 19-3 lead heading into the break.

Mark Hall opened up the scoring after the break and picked up Penn State's third tech fall of the day, a 17-2 win over Tyler Morland which put Penn State up 24-3.

Creighton Edsell got the nod at 184 over Aaron Brooks and clinched things for Penn State as his 4-1 decision put Penn State up 27-3 with three bouts to go, putting things out of reach for the Wildcats.

At 197, Shakur Rasheed lost to Lucas Davison by 7-5 decision after Davison scored a takedown with 24 seconds left in the third to give him the win and cut into Penn State's deficit at 27-6.

Freshman Seth Nevills continued to impress at heavyweight as he beat Jack Heyob by 8-1 decision thanks to 2:31 in riding time, setting up a potential upset to end the afternoon.

The match ended with Brandon Meredith taking on No. 7 Michael DeAugustino at 125 as the Penn State redshirt freshman was looking for his second ranked win of the season after beating then-No. 10 Michael Colaiocco of Penn earlier in the season.

The upset was not in order, however, as Meredith dropped a 7-3 decision to close things out for Penn State and end the dual with a final score of 30-9.