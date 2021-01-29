At first glance, Cael Sanderson thinks his team is in pretty good shape and is primed to have a competitive season.

But that's all Sanderson's gotten to assess his team so far — a glance.

The real looks, Sanderson said, come in competitions. But until now, his Nittany Lion squad has only been able to practice this season.

The team had its first two matches — against Rutgers and Michigan State — postponed, and Penn State is the only team in the conference yet to wrestle even one match.

Still, Sanderson isn't worried.

"I think we're in pretty good shape, but we like to use our matches to gauge where we're at, and real competition is obviously the real test so we can see where we're at and what we need to work on," Sanderson said.

Those first two real opportunities are slated to come this weekend when Sanderson and company travel to Evanston, Illinois, for a tri-meet against Northwestern and Indiana.

Though the team has had issues with positive coronavirus test results this season, Sanderson is confident the team has put those issues behind it.

"We should be good to go now. We had kind of a wave, and it just takes so long to get these guys back from the backlog, getting some of these tests taken and read by the right doctors,” Sanderson said. “That's a big challenge probably in all athletic departments right now, just because there are so many teams trying to start, coupled with all the positive cases."

The 12th-year and eight-time NCAA championship-winning coach also said much of the responsibility for mitigating spread of the virus falls on individuals to take personal accountability.

Still, Sanderson knows that even being fully responsible and doing everything right isn't a surefire way to prevent him, his staff or one of his wrestlers from getting the coronavirus.

"Ultimately it's up to them. If they're really careful and follow all the rules, then they have a pretty good chance of not getting COVID," Sanderson said. "Obviously it's not 100% in your control, but we've just got to do the best job that we can. These kids are just anxious to compete."

Sanderson said getting wrestlers back who have been quarantining will prove

to be a harder task than many of his wrestlers who didn't quarantine, simply because of the limitations imposed on them.

"We have a handful of student-athletes that've been out, so it's gonna be more of a challenge bringing them back in...” Sanderson said. “Part of the quarantine and that process is it can be hard for them to get workouts in, since they're not supposed to be doing anything when they're in quarantine."

Ultimately, this, and every dual-meet season, is prep for the postseason for Sanderson and his squad.

But this year there's an added sense of urgency, as wrestlers need to have competed four times to be eligible for an at-large bid to this year's NCAA Tournament.

Even with two dual meets off the schedule and an ever-tightening window, Sanderson isn't worried about if his team will hit that mark or if they'll be atop their game come postseason.

"We have plenty of opportunities to compete and prepare for the conference meet. I feel like our guys have been ready to wrestle, and they're excited to wrestle," Sanderson said. "So, we're not gonna overthink it or anything like that, and we know we'll be ready to go in the postseason."