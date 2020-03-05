For three consecutive years, Penn State could bank on national title coming its way at 157 pounds.

It was hard to imagine any other outcome happening with the seemingly unbeatable and routine No. 1 Jason Nolf setting the standards high almost each and every time he wrestled at the middleweight.

As a two-time NCAA champion and three-time All-American at the time, Nolf was easily prepared when the 2019 Big Ten Tournament rolled around.

But with one of Penn State’s most legendary wrestlers graduated for over a year now, it will be junior Bo Pipher who gets to fill the big shoes of the prominent weight class this weekend at the Big Ten Championships.

It’s a spot that is a daunting, but important, one to live up to.

“Jason’s someone really good to look up to. He’s always pushed himself to get the most out of himself and tried to do better than he did the week before,” Pipher said. “He’s always trying to get better. Watching him and seeing what he does is inspirational to me to just go out and do the same things.”

That doesn’t mean Pipher is looking to replicate one of the best to ever fulfill the weight class. He’s just looking to make sure he does it to the best of his ability like he has for quite some time.

“I think I have gotten a lot better than I was at the beginning of the year and right now I feel the best I have felt and I’m super excited to compete,” Pipher said. “Getting more matches than I have in previous years makes me feel more ready to go.”

Before Pipher became a top-10 wrestler under Cael Sanderson this season, he competed in a total of 42 matches over the course of two seasons as a redshirt compared to Nolf who saw the mat over 60 times after the end of his sophomore year.

Pipher finished the 2020 regular season 9-11, 2-8 in dual matches and 1-6 in Big Ten duals, which has this Penn State program waiting to see if it will all pay off for him in what will be a brand new world of wrestling.

“There’s been some uncertainty with that weight, and, yeah, we were hoping to have Brady back by the end of the year,” Sanderson said. “But we had Pipher wrestle off last week and he’s just been getting better and better and really has earned that spot.”

As Sanderson prepares his team for the most important part of any wrestling season, a handful of the roster, including Pipher, will enter the Big Ten Tournament with a rather unfamiliar sense to suiting up and getting Penn State on its way to another title.

In fact, when it comes to contributing to Penn State’s latest national success, Pipher’s position has gone as far as the hype man on the sidelines.

“It feels like it will be pretty much the same thing and I’ve gone a couple times to Big Ten’s with the team,” Pipher said. “I have warmed guys up to be there as a workout partner and it’s just the same match as every other weekend.”

However, it won’t be Pipher warming other guys up. It’ll be his turn to take the mat. But he will do so without much experience.

He was the 2019 Southern Scuffle runner-up, which is where most of his experience comes from when talking about tournament play.

Over the next few weeks, the rest of this junior’s season is going to be centered on overcoming a second-place finish at an informal point in the season.

In order for Pipher to progress through the tournament, he will need to place within the top six at the end of of the Big Ten Championship to qualify for his first ever NCAAs.

Furthermore, Pipher will have a monumental opportunity to compete at the highest level among a select group of competition for the first time in his Penn State career.

Pipher will most likely come across potential opponents like Iowa’s Kaleb Young and Ohio State’s Elijah Cleary throughout the tournament.

Coming from experience, Pipher’s teammate, No. 1 Nick Lee, knows that there is nothing about the Big Ten tournament Pipher has to be afraid of.

Lee has full belief in not only Pipher but each of the five who are new to this sort of thing and is ready to see all their hard work pay off.

“I don’t want to get into their ears too much, these guys have been wrestling the whole season now,” Lee said. “They have been in tournaments before, maybe not like the Big Ten Tournament, but I don’t want them to have in their head that it’s anything different. I think they’re ready to go.”

But when it all breaks down, to Pipher, there is no pressure on him to compete a certain way or to have a different outlook on a sport he has been comfortable competing in for years.

“I’m just trying to wrestle my hardest because there’s something you learn from every match whether it is a win or loss,” Pipher said. “How big the match is doesn’t matter to me.”