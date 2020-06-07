After stepping down as the head coach at Maryland following last year's NCAA Tournament, former Penn State wrestler Kerry McCoy finds himself back in the coaching ranks.

McCoy, who helmed the Terrapins from 2009-19 and was a three-time ACC Coach of the Year, was named the next head coach and executive director of the California Regional Training Center at Stanford in Palo Alto.

The California RTC is currently home to former Stanford All-American Ryan Mango and former NCAA qualifier Danny Chaid.

A two-time Olympian and two-time NCAA champion for Penn State, McCoy's first head coaching gig was leading the Cardinal from 2005-08, going 29-19 with 12 NCAA qualifiers and three All-Americans.