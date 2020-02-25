The Big Ten Championships are right around the corner and one of Penn State’s persistent wrestlers is seeing consistent improvement.

Jarod Verkleeren overcame two of his recent losses in Penn State’s final home match of the 2020 season against American with a win by decision 3-1.

With the ability to not only stick out the entire three periods, Verkleeren got a takedown when it was needed and earned his second ranked win of the season.

Although Verkleeren wasn’t one of the wrestlers in the spotlight on senior day, the sophomore had one more shot before the regular season closed out to prove he was more than a youthful Nittany Lion that couldn’t rebound from two falls to sudden victory.

“It feels good, I think I’m getting better so that’s the goal just keep getting better come march,” Verkleeren said. “I wasn’t really baiting him, he just kinda shot a straight on double and I just passed it by and got the takedown down the edge.”

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Verkleeren felt it all along.

The Greensburg, Pennsylvania native was the second match of the afternoon for Penn State at 149 and American’s No. 7 Kizhan Clarke was about to suffer his third dual match loss of his redshirt junior season.

“We were in that body lock position early on and I felt he was kinda hesitant and a little there and I thought if we did get there again I could squeak one by,” Verkleeren said.

And that is exactly what Verkleeren did.

According to Sanderson, the victory for Verkleeren was nothing he didn’t see happening, but Sanderson was waiting for the recent positive attitude the sophomore has shown to finally come out.

“I definitely think we have seen a little more enthusiasm and excitement the last couple weeks from him and a big win tonight over a ranked guy, heading into the postseason, is where we want to be,” Sanderson said.

Verkleeren has zero experience under his belt when it comes to the postseason but will now be entering with loads of confidence.

After splitting time at 149 last season with sophomore Brady Berge, Verkleeren finished 15-6 overall with a 5-2 dual meet record and going 3-2 in Big Ten dual action.

Sanderson felt more comfortable with Berge filling the starting role of competing in postseason last year for Penn State in this weight class after finishing 20-5 overall with a 6-1 mark in duals and 4-1 record in Big Ten duals.

Berge placed sixth at his first Big Ten Tournament allowing him to qualify for the NCAA's. The then-redshirt freshmen went on to help lead Penn State to its fourth-straight NCAA title.

This season it will be Verkleeren however, who gets the chance to shine on the national stage with Berge no longer competing at 149.

“I think you can look at him right now, he looks pretty good. He’s got the right look and knows he can compete with anybody and he’s ready to go,” Sanderson said.

Along with the confidence under Verkleeren at 149, Sanderson is overall satisfied with where Penn State is at as a whole as the most important preparation of the season begins for these Nittany Lions.

“These guys are wrestling well and I think we will find out as we get to the Big Ten and Nationals,” Sanderson said. “I feel like they are wrestling the best that they have and I think that the attitude and and perspective is on point right now and where we need to be.”