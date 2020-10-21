Cael Sanderson understood the NCAA's decision to cancel the 2020 NCAA Tournament in Minneapolis back in March.

But even though he understood the decision — and on some level expected it — understanding didn't necessarily make it any easier for him or his athletes to take.

"I don't think it was a huge surprise. I think it was definitely deflating and definitely disappointing," Sanderson told The Daily Collegian. "It was also understandable because it was hard to justify bringing your kids, staff and people from all over the country into one location, especially in a contact sport or any personal kind of setting."

At the forefront of Sanderson's mind when the cancellation went into effect was the impact it'd have on his wrestlers.

There's both a team and an individual aspect to wrestling, something that makes the sport stand out in that regard. Also, it's largely in the postseason — at conference and especially national tournaments — where wrestlers’ careers get remembered and legacies are cemented.

Now, there'll be gaps in their legacies.

"You just feel bad for the kids because they've been training their whole lives for these opportunities. And to not have had the chance to compete in the national tournament — in our sport — that's obviously the crowning jewel...," Sanderson said. "We love to compete. But when they're looking back on their season in 20 years, the question is how'd you do in the national tournament?"

Additional winter eligibility "exciting"

While the 2020 NCAA Tournament may prove to be a gap in the legacy of many of Penn State's senior wrestlers, the NCAA announced that winter athletes would be getting another year of eligibility back.

That means Penn State fans could see wrestlers like Aaron Brooks, Nick Lee and Roman Bravo-Young in Penn State singlets for a bit longer than originally anticipated.

"I think there's definitely some exciting parts to it, but there's obviously some complications moving forward when you're giving another year of eligibility because we have 9.9 scholarships at Penn State," Sanderson said. "But everyone's in their own boat with unique circumstances and their programs, but we'll figure it out and we'll make it work. I think it's exciting for the kids who lost out last year."

Now though, given that winter athletes have an extra year of eligibility, Sanderson anticipates his program — and most others in the country — will field their best lineups.

While there's nothing set in stone about a start date or what a schedule might look like, Sanderson said this season, while being unique, could also shape up to be an exciting one — if it happens.

"I think it's exciting. I think most teams will probably wrestle their best kids. I mean, why wouldn't they?" Sanderson said. "It gives you the chance to even throw a redshirt or a freshman in there once or twice. And the way I read it, it doesn't really affect anyone's eligibility. So it could be a fun season, assuming that, you know, everything keeps moving forward."

By the time things move forward enough, it could lead to both a dual meet season and postseason, albeit on a compressed timeline.

But given the current state of things, Sanderson and the Nittany Lions would simply be happy to step on the mat and wrestle.

"We're just grateful for an opportunity to wrestle, and for me, I think the big thing is what do we have to do to have a national tournament? Because that's really what these kids value the most," Sanderson said. "Second would be the conference tournament — and yeah, big duals are fun and all that stuff — but we'd be very, very grateful to compete at all this year and have a season and a national tournament."

Marketability, exposure provide advantage for Nittany Lions, other wrestlers

If there is a season, and if Penn State's wrestlers avail themselves of the additional year of eligibility, they could reap even more benefits down the line.

The NCAA is expected to vote on and approve legislation relating to athlete compensation for name, image and likeness in January, and Sanderson said it's in college where wrestlers are typically most marketable.

"There's just a lot more exposure for them, and you're a part of a brand, right? If college sports weren't tied to their college, they wouldn't be nearly as big, right? It doesn't really matter the sport, because being a part of a Penn State University, you're part of a big, huge family, a brand and an alumni network that makes everything bigger," Sanderson said.

Penn State athletes, and especially wrestlers, are helped by a loyal following and strong backing from the alumni and administration.

But an equally important part of their support and exposure comes from things like TV deals and the abundance of opportunities to compete in college.

"Our college wrestlers are on the Big Ten Network or on ESPN, and they just don't compete as much at the senior level," Sanderson said. "They don't have as many opportunities for exposure.”

Sanderson said it's as good a time as any to be a college athlete, given that many of these schools have large contracts with apparel companies and get other added perks.

But, he also recognizes the fickle situation wrestling and other Olympic sports are in, especially after Stanford, Old Dominion and Fresno State all cut their wrestling programs.

"All hands are on deck. I think any program would be willing to help in any way, whatever that means," Sanderson said.

Ultimately though, that all-hands-on-deck effort has led Sanderson to think about the future for him, his program and his sport.

In his eyes, the future of the sport is bright. And by continuing to increase exposure, taking advantage of new media opportunities, and never getting complacent, the sport could continue to grow.

"You've got to continue to make progress. As a kid growing up, that was one of the things I remember my dad saying all the time was to never be satisfied. No matter how good you get, or how much you win or lose, never be satisfied," Sanderson said. "That's my philosophy and my belief in everything that I'm trying to do as a coach and as a leader. So I think as a sport we've seen a lot of growth, but we also can continue to do better."